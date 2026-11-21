For Bryonie Gawith, family really was everything.

She adored her children.

Denisty, 9, was confident, outgoing and a taekwondo fiend.

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Oscar, 5, was a shy boy with a cheeky smile who'd gone through open-heart surgery at just 5 days old.

And Aubree, 22 months, with her big blue eyes and blonde hair, loved to sing with her fun-loving mummy.

Bryonie, then 29, was close to her sisters, Antonia and Clare.

She'd do anything for them.

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So in summer 2024, when Antonia was having trouble with her boyfriend of seven years, it was Bryonie she turned to.

Sharaz Ali, 39, was often on drug and alcohol-fuelled benders and was abusive.

Finally, in August, Antonia had had enough.

She ended the relationship and moved into Bryonie's semi-detached house in Bradford.

Bryonie and her three beloved children (Image credit: West Yorkshire Police)

An adoring auntie, Antonia loved spending time with her nieces and nephew.

And after months of abuse, she was safe.

Weeks later, Antonia was on her way home from a late shift at her job at Tesco when her phone buzzed.

It was a message from Sharaz, accusing her of being with another man.

Ignoring him, she got home and went to bed in the room she shared with Bryonie.

Not long after, she heard a loud noise downstairs and went to investigate.

There, she saw that the front door had been kicked in.

Sharaz was standing inside the house with another man, who quickly ran off.

Sharaz was holding a petrol canister and a lighter in his hand.

Yelling loudly, he tipped petrol all over the house, and all over Antonia.

'Please don't. I love you. I'll come back, don't do this,' she begged, prepared to say anything to stop him.

Flames ripped through the house, Bryonie and her little ones trapped inside.

She desperately tried to wrestle the canister and lighter from him, then ran outside, hoping he'd follow. But he didn't.

Instead, he went to run upstairs, where Bryonie tried to kick him away to keep him away from her kids.

Antonia watched in horror as Sharaz flicked the lighter, setting himself on fire.

Quickly, flames ripped through the house.

Antonia ran to the back door, but it was jammed shut.

'Help!' she screamed.

Her sister and her little ones were trapped inside.

She had to get them out.

Seconds later, Bryonie was at the window.

She threw her phone out and told Antonia to call 999.

'Send everybody, the police, ambulance, fire brigade,' Antonia screamed urgently into the phone.

Antonia desperately tried to help (Image credit: Alamy)

When police arrived, they broke the door down.

Sharaz was pulled from the blaze and blue-lighted to hospital.

But sadly, it was too late for Bryonie, Denisty, Oscar and Aubree.

Bryonie's body was found on the floor beside her bed.

The children were still in their beds, all dead from smoke inhalation.

Meanwhile, Sharaz was in an induced coma, being treated for life-threatening injuries in hospital.

And police were hunting for his two accomplices.

Calum Sunderland, 26, who'd run off, and Mohammed Shabir, 44, who drove them to the house.

Calum was later arrested at a property in Keighley.

He denied knowing about the plot to murder, but was charged with murder and attempted murder.

Mohammed was also arrested and charged with murder.

Four months later, Sharaz had recovered.

Sharaz had been physically violent and controlling towards Antonia, and he couldn't forgive her for leaving him.

He was charged with four counts of murder and one attempted murder.

In September 2025, while in prison on remand, Mohammed Shabir died of a heart attack.

In December 2025, Sharaz Ali and Calum Sunderland appeared at Doncaster Crown Court and denied the murders.

But the jurors heard all about their depraved plan.

Sharaz had been physically violent and controlling towards Antonia, and he couldn't forgive her for leaving him.

She'd told police Bryonie had given her the confidence and support to leave him.

And Sharaz blamed her for the break-up.

On the night of the blaze, Sharaz recruited Calum, who sometimes sold him drugs, to help him.

The pair filled a canister with fuel at a petrol station nearby before Sharaz sent Antonia a series of abusive text messages.

Then, their accomplice Mohammed drove them to the house to carry out the evil plan.

There, Sharaz ordered Calum to kick the door down.

But when Sharaz tried to get upstairs, Bryonie blocked his way, desperate to protect her kids.

When he realised his plan was ruined, he set himself on fire.

CCTV of Sharaz Ali and Calum Sunderland (Image credit: West Yorkshire Police)

Sharaz, in a wheelchair and using breathing apparatus, appeared via videolink.

He claimed that he'd only planned to take his own life and hadn't planned to murder Bryonie and her three innocent children.

But the meticulous planning showed otherwise.

In December 2025, Sharaz Ali, then 40, was found guilty of four counts of murder and one attempted murder.

Calum Sunderland was found not guilty of murder but found guilty on four counts of manslaughter.

(Image credit: West Yorkshire Police)

(Image credit: West Yorkshire Police)

'Even with justice, nothing will ever make this right,' said Antonia, speaking outside court afterwards.

'Our beautiful Bryonie was the glue that held us all together.

She was the best daughter, sister, auntie and most of all the most devoted mother to her three children,' she said.

"They were her world, and she lived every day to love and protect them.

The children will never grow up, never experience life in all the ways they deserve,' she added.

In March 2026, Sharaz was sentenced to a whole life order, while Calum received life in prison for a minimum term of 18 years.

The judge, Justice Hilliard, said Sharaz was so full of hatred and intended to wipe out a family, seeing the three children as collateral damage.

'Bryonie acted with immense courage.

I hope that will be how her family will remember her last moments,' he said.

But for her family, no punishment can ever come close to making up for what they've lost.

'No sentence can bring back four hearts that should still be beating,' Antonia said afterwards.

"They live in us, they live through us, they will never be gone.

Bryonie, Denisty, Oscar and Aubree, you are forever loved, forever ours, forever remembered, forever young."

If you’ve been a victim of domestic abuse call the freephone, 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 or visit nationaldahelpline.org.uk.