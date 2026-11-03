KILLER in the family!

Finishing school for the day on 9 June 2023, Brooklyn Bashford, then 15, read a text on his phone from Derek — his grandma Elaine's ex-husband.

Meet me at Costa, it read.

Although the pair had divorced years earlier, Derek was still part of Elaine's life. He was close with her daughter Chloe, then 30, who was Brooklyn's mum, and her husband, Josh, then 33. Chloe called him 'stepdad', and he was like a grandad to her four kids.

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Derek popped in to see them almost every day. He helped with cleaning and decorating, even the school run. After picking the kids up, he'd often take them out for a bite to eat.

That day, when Brooklyn walked into the coffee shop to meet Derek at 3.15pm, his two sisters, then 12 and 7, and little brother, 4, were already there. Derek told Brooklyn that his mum and dad had been having an argument, then sat down and started chatting about football.

(Image credit: Sussex Police)

Later, when they got in the car, the kids assumed they were going home. Derek drove towards Newhaven in East Sussex, where they lived. But then he pulled over at a Sainsbury's, got out of the car and ran to the street corner. Seconds later, Derek returned, but it struck Brooklyn as odd.

Meanwhile, his 12-year-old sister had worries of her own. She'd texted her mum several times with no reply.

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Are you mad with me? she wrote.

Still, nothing.

Shocking text message

Next, Derek drove the kids to McDonald's, where he bought them all a meal. But when one of the girls asked where their mum and dad were, Derek got snappy. He got the kids back into the car and drove them to grandma Elaine's house in Brighton.

He told Brooklyn to take the younger kids inside while he found a parking space. Derek drove off, but when Elaine answered the door, she was surprised to find the children on the doorstep. She'd been planning to go away for the weekend and was already packing her bag.

But Derek didn't return. Then, at 6.11pm, he texted.

I'm so sorry, I can't believe what I've done... don't take the children home.

(Image credit: Alamy)

The family's calls and messages to Chloe and Josh went unanswered. No one could get hold of Derek either.

Then, the police arrived at Elaine's house. Chloe and Josh had been found dead in their own home. And Derek had confessed to killing them.

At 7pm that evening, after leaving Elaine's, Derek had turned himself in at Brighton police station.

'I've killed two people,' he'd told officers.

The bodies were then discovered, and Derek was arrested on suspicion of double murder.

A brutal attack

Under interview, he told officers how the day had started like any other. He'd taken the kids to school and nursery, then gone for breakfast with Chloe. They'd returned to Chloe's house at around 10.30am. But then an argument about money had broken out while Derek had been cleaning the windows. He'd 'lost it'.

Grabbing a hammer, he attacked Chloe, hitting her over the head repeatedly. Then he fetched a large knife from the kitchen and stabbed her eight times.

Less than five minutes later, at 12.20pm, Josh had come home from work and gone upstairs. Derek followed him, then stabbed him four times.

'I didn't want to stab him any more, so I tied something around his neck and pulled it tight,' he confessed.

Afterwards, he attempted to clean up the crime scene. He changed his clothes and removed the handles from both bedroom doors so that if the kids came back, they wouldn't find the bodies of their parents.

Then, at 2.55pm, he left the Bashford family home and went to pick up Chloe and Josh's children. He played the doting grandad, chatting about football, taking them to McDonald's.

But just hours earlier, he'd bludgeoned, stabbed and strangled their parents. As Chloe's daughter desperately tried to make contact with her mum, Derek discarded Chloe's phone in a bush outside Sainsbury's, disposing of the evidence.

In October 2025, Derek Martin, then 67, stood trial at Lewes Crown Court. He admitted to killing both Chloe and Josh, but denied murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility. The court heard he had no previous history of violence, but had long-standing anxiety and depression.