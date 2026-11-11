Vanity KILLS

Looking at her phone, Maya Hernandez casually typed out a message to her local beauty salon.

She had a lip filler appointment that day.

Can I bring my kids in by chance? she texted.

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Sure, if you don't mind them waiting in the waiting area, hun? they replied.

At 20, Maya appeared to be a young, loving mum to two boys, Mateo 2, and 1-year-old Amillio.

Their dad, Rosendo Gutierrez, was serving an 11-year prison sentence.

Later that day, in June 2025, Maya pulled into the car park outside the Always Beautiful Med Spa, just after 1.10pm.

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The sun was already intense in Bakersfield, California, with temperatures set to soar to 38C.

Mateo and Amillio were strapped in their car seats in the back of Maya's Toyota Corolla.

Despite being told she could bring them inside, she left them in the car.

She gave the boys snacks and milk, and handed over her phone so one of them could watch videos.

Then she left the engine running with the air conditioning set to a cool 16C.

At 1.35pm, she headed inside the spa for her appointment.

She was told staff were running behind, so she went back to the car.

But she didn't take the boys out.

Instead, at 2.04pm, she went back inside again, leaving the boys strapped in the back of the car.

Amillio Gutierrez (Image credit: GoFundMe)

The spa was only 127 feet away.

Inside, Maya took a seat in the waiting area among other customers.

The procedure she was waiting for was quick and simple.

A lip filler appointment that would take no more than 15 to 20 minutes.

But the spa was busy that afternoon and delays meant her visit stretched longer and longer.

She filled in paperwork.

And as time passed, Maya chatted and laughed with customers and staff.

She appeared relaxed and unconcerned.

She didn't bother stepping outside to check on her children.

But outside the temperature was climbing. And inside the car, conditions were changing.

The engine had been left running, but the model of car that Maya owned, automatically shuts off after an hour of inactivity.

At some point, the air conditioning stopped and the heat began to build inside the sealed car.

By 4.08pm, Maya was finally called through for her procedure.

The injections took around 20-30 minutes.

When Maya was finished, she left the treatment room and headed back to the car.

She'd been away from the boys for over two and a half hours.

When she opened the door, the heat hit her immediately.

Looking at her kids, she noticed that Mateo's cheeks were red. He was drenched in sweat and gasping.

Then she noticed Amillio was blankly staring at her. His small body was limp, his lips and limbs turning blue.

Panic set in instantly.

When she opened the door, the heat hit her immediately.

Maya grabbed Amillio and ran back into the spa while someone else brought Mateo inside.

Staff, customers and workers from neighbouring businesses rushed to help as emergency services were called to the scene.

One person held Mateo, pouring cold water over him in a desperate attempt to bring his temperature down.

At 4.45pm police arrived.

Paramedics found Amillio foaming at the mouth and convulsing.

He was not breathing and had no pulse.

They rushed him to hospital where a nurse measured his body temperature.

It was 42C-the highest she'd ever seen.

Despite their efforts, they could not save him.

Amillio was pronounced dead at 5.48pm.

Mateo was also hospitalised. Being older, his sweat glands were more developed and helped regulate his body temperature.

He survived and was later placed in child protective custody.

Later at the police station, detectives broke the news to Maya about Amillio.

'He's dead?' she asked in disbelief.

'He's dead,' an officer solemnly confirmed.

Hernandez began sobbing uncontrollably over the table.

"They're everything I work for, they're everything I do, she said.

Temperature inside the car reached almost 47C. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She admitted it was irresponsible to leave her kids in the car.

And said she had thought about that at the time, but left them in the car anyway.

The boys' dad, Rosendo, learned of the tragedy from the jail's chaplain the day after Amillio died.

In July 2025, Rosendo told Maya in a recorded jail call, 'You know what you did was wrong, right?"

She replied, 'Obviously, I'm not an idiot.'

The tragedy devastated the family.

Posting photos on social media, Rosendo's mum, Katie Martinez wrote, "These pictures are the last ones I have of my grandson, I'll never see him grow up. I'll never see him walk or talk, Maya took that from me.'

Remanded in custody, Maya Hernandez was charged with second degree murder, manslaughter and two counts of child cruelty.

She pleaded not guilty.

In December 2025, the trial began and prosecutors argued that she had made a conscious choice that day.

'She chose her appearance over her sons. That is why Amillio is not here, so she could work on her looks,' the prosecutor said.

Maya's defence team argued it was a terrible, awful mistake, but she should not be convicted of murder.

Maya told the court: 'I had left the AC on, I just really thought they were going to be OK in there.'

Experts said the temperature inside the car could have climbed to almost 47C.

And it was believed that the boys had been left without air conditioning for 90 minutes.

The jury found her guilty on two counts of child cruelty.

But they could not reach a verdict on the murder and manslaughter charges.

A mistrial was declared on those counts and later, Maya accepted a plea deal.

The murder charge was dropped in exchange for a plea of involuntary manslaughter.

In March this year, she was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

'15 years doesn't seem like enough, Katie Martinez said at the sentencing. 'We will have a lifetime without Amillio.'

The judge acknowledged the devastating impact of the loss.

'Maya is going to prison, she said. 'She already has a life sentence because of the loss of Amillio. Amillio won't be forgotten.'