Lemon and poppy seed CAKE
A touch of thyme makes this classic loaf extra special
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PREP TIME: 20 MINS, PLUS COOLING AND INFUSING COOK TIME: 55-65 MINS CALS: 336 FAT: 20G SAT FAT: 11G CARBS: 34G SERVES: 8-10
You will need
- 3tbsp whole milk
- 3 medium eggs
- 2tsp vanilla extract
- 150g self-raising flour
- 150g caster sugar
- 1tsp baking powder
- Juice and zest of 2 lemons
- 3tbsp poppy seeds
- 185g unsalted butter, softened
- Lemon zest, cut into thin strips, to decorate
- Edible flowers, fresh thyme leaves, to decorate (optional)
For the lemon syrup
- 75g caster sugar
- 65ml lemon juice
- Handful lemon thyme sprigs
For the lemon icing
- 250g icing sugar, sifted
- Juice 1 lemon
You will also need
- 900g loaf tin, lined with baking paper
How to do it:
- Heat the oven to 160C Fan. Mix together the milk, eggs and vanilla extract. Mix together the flour, sugar, baking powder, a pinch of salt, lemon zest and poppy seeds into a large bowl. Slowly stir in the butter and the egg mixture, beating all the time, until smooth.
- Pour the batter into the tin and bake for 30 mins, then loosely cover the cake with buttered foil and bake for a further 25-35 mins, until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.
- Meanwhile, for the syrup, warm the sugar and lemon juice in a small pan over low heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Add the thyme and leave to infuse. Make small holes in the cake with a skewer and brush over half the syrup. Leave the cake in the tin for 10 mins, then remove and brush it all over with the remaining syrup, including the base and sides. Cool, then wrap in foil and leave to infuse overnight.
- Mix together the icing ingredients until smooth, then drizzle over the cake. Decorate with the lemon zest, and edible flowers and extra thyme sprigs, if liked.
TOP TIP The undecorated cake will keep, wrapped, for up to 3 days. Omit the thyme, if you prefer.
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