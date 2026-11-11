Listen up! | Get Birding with Sean Bean
Celeb guests join the actor to indulge his secret passion
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Get Birding with Sean Bean
It may surprise you to learn that legendary tough man actor Sean Bean has been a birding enthusiast since his youth, growing up in Sheffield. He's a delight as host of this award-winning, fortnightly podcast and where he's often joined by celeb guests, including Guy Garvey and Will Young discussing birdsong.
Where to find it
Get Birding with Sean Bean is available across major listening platforms including: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Acast and YouTube