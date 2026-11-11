Listen up! | Get Birding with Sean Bean

Get Birding with Sean Bean

It may surprise you to learn that legendary tough man actor Sean Bean has been a birding enthusiast since his youth, growing up in Sheffield. He's a delight as host of this award-winning, fortnightly podcast and where he's often joined by celeb guests, including Guy Garvey and Will Young discussing birdsong.

(Image credit: Get Birding with Sean Bean)

Where to find it

Get Birding with Sean Bean is available across major listening platforms including: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Acast and YouTube