Locked in LOVE

Lindsey had her first child when she was just 15 years old.

But being a teen mum didn't put her off wanting more kids.

In fact, just four months after meeting Clyston, then 19, she fell pregnant again, aged 16. After posting their news on social media, the pair were bombarded with criticism.

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Kids shouldn't be having kids, people commented. You ruined your body, you ruined your life, others said.

'It's obviously not true - we can't be kids if we're able to have kids,' says Lindsey. 'I go to work, I make my money and I provide them with everything they need to live. I strive for them to have a better childhood than I had.'

But despite hitting back at the haters, Lindsey hasn't quite had the happy ever after she hoped for.

Because things became even more controversial for the couple

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Clyston and Lindsey together (Image credit: Future Studios)

While Lindsey was still pregnant, Clyston broke the law and was jailed for three years.

When he was sentenced, Lindsey admits she cried.

'I knew that we were only in the beginning and had a long way to go,' she says.

Afterwards, Lindsey gave birth to their son.

And it fell to her to look after the kids and keep Clyston up to date with family life via letters. 'When he calls me I'll talk about them, what they're doing, just to let him know that they're OK,' she says.

Lindsey never imagined herself being with someone who's in prison.

But she's always liked bad boys.

'I've always been attracted to the mean ones,' she smiles.

She describes her baby daddy as laid back, calm and goofy.

'He's not a bad guy,' she says insistently.

‘I've written him a letter every day since he's been gone'

When Clyston gets out of prison later this year, he's told her they'll get married.

‘I've written him a letter every day since he's been gone,' Lindsey reveals.

She tells him she can't wait for him to come home, but he still worries about her meeting someone else while he's in prison.

'I tell him every day that's not going to happen,' she says.

He writes her letters too.

I want you to know you mean the world to me, he tells her.

Lindsey says that despite everything they've been through and the time apart, they've always been loyal to each other.

'We can always count on each other,' she says.

But people online tell her that she can do better.

You're too pretty to be in a relationship like that, one says.

He can't be a good dad from prison, others say.

But Lindsey insists that as long as they're both loyal, and communicate, making the relationship work isn't hard.

Clyston and Lindsey are loving parents (Image credit: Future Studio)

And it's not just people online that have their doubts.

Lindsey's brother, Dallas, and her sister-in-law, Anna, are also concerned.

'When Lindsey first told me that Clyston was going to prison I was pretty sad actually,' says Anna. 'Going into motherhood again, alone, I was worried for her.'

Dallas is also concerned about whether Clyston will stay out of prison after he is released.

But Lindsey insists he's grown up now. 'He means what he says; he really means it,' she tells Dallas and Anna.

Despite taking on solo motherhood while Clyston is away, she says she doesn't resent him.

'I'm never going to change him,' she says.

'There's no point in being resentful, because it's not going to get you anywhere.' Lindsey admits there's nothing Dallas or Anna could ever say that would convince her to leave Clyston.

'It's me and Clyston against the world, against family, against friends,' she says.

And she vows that no matter what she's standing by her man.

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