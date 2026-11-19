When Katie Long got chatting to Joyce Pelzer online in 2016, she thought she'd found the woman for her. Except, there was one problem.

Joyce was still legally married to her wife Rosalyn. But things had been on the rocks for a while, Joyce told her. Her marriage to Rosalyn was over and they were separated.

As Joyce and Katie got to know each other better, they agreed to meet up.

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That October, Katie flew to Atlanta, Georgia, where they met at a hotel.

Joyce, a nurse, was attractive and well dressed. Katie also worked in healthcare, and the pair hit it off.

Two months later, Joyce went to stay with Katie in Florida.

In a heart to heart, the couple opened up about their past relationships.

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Then, Joyce revealed something shocking.

Joyce Pelzer (Image credit: Georgia Department of Correction)

Before Rosalyn, she'd been with a woman called Shawndell.

They'd bought a house, which they'd been renovating into their dream home. But once they'd settled in, the relationship had broken down.

They split up and Joyce moved out.

Then Shawndell had gone missing.

On the morning of 25 September 2011, she hadn't turned up for work at the nursing home where she was a cook.

Management couldn't get hold of her, and later that night she missed a family dinner.

Shawndell's mum raised the alarm and police had even questioned Joyce over the disappearance.

She told them she hadn't seen Shawndell since the split.

By then, she'd met Rosalyn and moved on.

With no further leads, the case had gone cold.

'Joyce admitted she'd done something terrible'

Katie thought it all sounded strange and a little overwhelming.

She tried to put it out of her mind.

Until Joyce brought up Shawndell again.

This time, she admitted that when she'd met Rosalyn, Rosalyn was jealous of Shawndell.

So she had done something terrible.

Joyce told Katie that Rosalyn had hired a hitman to get rid of Shawndell.

Together, they'd spent months plotting.

Even dug a hole for her body.

Scared, Katie kept quiet about Joyce's confession, just trying to keep the peace.

But police were already looking into the cold case.

Shawndell McLeod

In August 2018, they became aware of Joyce's new relationship and contacted Katie, asking if she knew anything about Shawndell's disappearance.

And Katie revealed what Joyce had said.

Although she didn't know exactly how Shawndell was killed, she was certain she was dead.

To keep Joyce on side, Katie continued to pretend everything was OK between them.

But four months later, Katie spoke to police again.

She told officers she was concerned for Rosalyn who'd recently filed for divorce from Joyce.

Joyce had said she wanted to shoot Rosalyn and frame her for what had happened to Shawndell.

Only, Katie's warning came too late.

Rosalyn Lewis (Image credit: The Roz Renee Foundation)

On 10 December 2018, a guest called the emergency services from a motel, reporting screaming.

When police arrived, they found Rosalyn.

She'd been stabbed 34 times.

Despite her injuries, she was still alive.

When police asked who stabbed her, she told them with her last breath.

'Joyce.'

Police found CCTV footage of Joyce fleeing the motel.

Tracing her phone, they tracked her heading to Florida.

On her way to see Katie, no doubt.

Her vehicle was intercepted.

When Joyce pulled out a gun, police opened fire, shooting her to a stop.

A search of her car led to the discovery of bloody clothing and the knife she'd used to kill Rosalyn.

After being treated for her injuries, she was arrested and charged with murder.

'Katie took the stand in court, detailing Joyce's confession'

In January 2021, Joyce Pelzer pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated assault for the death of Rosalyn Lewis, 47.

She was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

But she maintained that Rosalyn was the one responsible for Shawndell's murder.

In November 2023, Joyce was back in court.

This time, she pleaded not guilty to the 2011 abduction and murder of her ex-girlfriend Shawndell McLeod, 35.

During the trial, the court heard that friends, family and co-workers had said Joyce had been abusive to Shawndell.

One time, she'd even threatened her with a knife.

The day after Shawndell went missing, Joyce hadn't turned up for work.

Katie took the stand, detailing Joyce's confession.

How, with the help of a hitman, Shawndell had been kidnapped as she arrived at work, then held captive for days while they dug a hole for her body.

'She could have been coming to kill me'

Joyce had told investigators that they'd buried Shawndell in Arabia Mountain, a huge national heritage site.

But she maintained Rosalyn had 'orchestrated' the killing.

Despite no remains being found, the jury found Joyce guilty of Shawndell's murder.

In December 2023, Joyce Pelzer, then 47, was given another life sentence, this time without the possibility of parole.

Justice, at long last.

And for Katie Long, it was a lucky escape.

In 2026, she appeared in the Netflix documentary series Worst Ex Ever, talking about her pivotal role in jailing Joyce.

'I couldn't wrap my head around the fact that she killed Roz, Katie said. 'I couldn't wrap my head around the fact that she could have been coming to also kill me.'