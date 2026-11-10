Making BABIES

The kitchen hums with the usual morning noises as Enrroke and Lorraine make quesadillas for their family.

'Breakfast is ready!' Enrroke calls out to his kids.

Soon the children are gathered around the table. All 12 of them!

Latest Videos From GoodtoKnow Watch full video here:

'We have many, many kids,' Lorraine laughs.

But on closer inspection, something feels different...

While four of the children are happily tucking into their food, the other eight are completely motionless.

'Four of them are alive,' Enrroke explains. 'The others are not.'

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The couple's biological children are Elisse, 14, Elias, 12, Denisse, 7, and Alaia, 2.

The others are reborn babies—hyper-realistic dolls made to look like real infants.

Lorraine and Enrroke are artists who make a living from creating them.

One of the couple's reborns (Image credit: Future Studios)

'The reborn baby is a silicone baby. It's sculpted like a real baby with all the details,' Lorraine explains.

She stepped into the reborn world before the couple met.

'I fell in love with this art,' Lorraine smiles.

When they married, Enrroke found her reborn collection weird.

'I told her, "You have to sell those babies or give them away, because I don't like them that much,"' he admits.

So Lorraine sold one — in just two hours.

And it gave her an idea. The couple could make money from creating and selling reborn dolls.

And it wasn't long before the dolls started to creep into the couple's family life.

Enrroke and Lorraine introduced their children to reborn dolls to help them prepare for real siblings.

When they married, Enrroke found her reborn collection weird.

'They learnt to be patient and take care of them,' Enrroke says.

The lessons still play out every morning.

While the parents prepare breakfast, the children tend to their 'babies', propping them in high chairs and feeding them.

'This is normal for us,' Enrroke says.

Even their youngest, Alaia, has her own doll.

'Baby!' she beams.

Lorraine smiles and tells her gently, 'This is your baby... kiss your baby.'

Another reborn, sat in a high chair, has a crinkled, crying face.

'This is a very special baby for us,' Enrroke says, gently touching its cheek.

'With an umbilical cord, with a placenta, like a newborn,' Lorraine adds.

Calm and focused, Elisse cradles her favourite doll and says proudly, 'This is my baby. The name is Elena.'

Lorraine and Enrroke with their biological kids (Image credit: Future Studios)

Later, her mum films Elisse caring for her doll. Step by step, she goes through the morning routine. Changing a nappy, feeding her fake milk, bathing her and brushing her hair.

Then Elisse dresses her doll, which weighs 7lb, just like a real baby.

It's easy to forget for a moment that the baby in Elisse's arms isn't real.

Behind each doll is a painstaking process.

Lorraine often creates from memory or her imagination.

'Sometimes we make for people, sometimes we make our own babies to remember when they were babies,' Enrroke explains.

For some, reborns serve a deeper purpose. Like couples who are struggling to conceive.

'They get one baby like this and suddenly it's not so much stress to get a real baby and they get pregnant suddenly,' Enrroke explains.

Each reborn is unique, and many collectors value them like works of art.

'One of our babies sold for like $10,000 [around £7,000],' Enrroke reveals.

'One of our babies sold for like $10,000'

But not everyone is a fan of the dolls, and opinions are divided on social media.

Horrible... they look dead, one comment reads.

Too creepy, says another.

'Some people think it's weird,' Enrroke shrugs.

The attention spills into real life, too.

'Sometimes we don't go out with our babies,' he admits.

Shopping trips with their kids pushing the reborns in their prams often draws curious onlookers.

Some even get afraid.

But according to Enrroke, that doesn't last long.

'Three minutes later they say, "I want one of those,"' he laughs.

Elisse cares deeply for the reborns (Image credit: Future Studios)

And for those who judge the reborns, Enrroke thinks people should take the time to get to know the art.

'If you give yourself the opportunity, I'm 100% sure that you will love it because I was like all these people before,' he says.

Looking ahead, Lorraine believes her daughters will follow in their footsteps.

'They're super artistic and they're fascinated,' she says. 'I can't imagine our lives without these dolls.'

Truly is the home of Amazing True Stories - celebrating difference, maintaining a sense of wonder and confronting the extreme. See more here