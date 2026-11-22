Millionaire’s BROWNIES
Treat yourself to this indulgent bake!
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PREP TIME: 25 MINS, PLUS COOLING AND SETTING COOK TIME: 20 MINS CALS: 340 FAT: 20G SAT FAT: 11G CARBS: 34G SERVES: 8-10
You will need
- 300g unsalted butter
- 300g dark chocolate
- 100g golden caster sugar
- 100g soft dark brown sugar
- 3 medium free-range eggs
- 150g self-raising flour
- 100g digestive biscuits, broken into pieces, plus extra to decorate
- 50g hazelnuts, roughly chopped
- 50g almonds, roughly chopped
- 397g tin Carnation Caramel
For the topping
- 300g milk chocolate
- 15g unsalted butter
- 100g white chocolate
- 20g roasted nuts, chopped
You will also need
- Approx 18x28cm rectangular baking tin, the base and sides lined with baking paper
How to do it:
- Heat the oven to 170C Fan. For the brownie base, melt the butter and chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water. Set aside to cool for 5 mins.
- Meanwhile, in a separate bowl, whisk together the sugars and eggs, until doubled in volume. Gradually add the melted chocolate mixture, stirring. Fold in the flour, then the biscuits and nuts. Pour into the lined tin and bake for 20 mins, then cool in the tin for 20 mins.
- Once the brownie is cool, spread the caramel on top and chill in the fridge.
- For the topping, melt the milk chocolate and butter together in a bowl over a pan of simmering water, and stir until melted and smooth. Separately, melt the white chocolate.
- Spread the milk chocolate evenly over the caramel and dollop white chocolate on top, swirling together with a skewer. Scatter with nuts (and broken biscuits, if you wish), then chill for 1 hr until set.
TOP TIP Swap the digestives for other crunchy biscuits if you like. The brownies will keep in an airtight container for 4-5 days in the fridge.
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