PREP TIME: 25 MINS, PLUS COOLING AND SETTING COOK TIME: 20 MINS CALS: 340 FAT: 20G SAT FAT: 11G CARBS: 34G SERVES: 8-10

You will need

300g unsalted butter

300g dark chocolate

100g golden caster sugar

100g soft dark brown sugar

3 medium free-range eggs

150g self-raising flour

100g digestive biscuits, broken into pieces, plus extra to decorate

50g hazelnuts, roughly chopped

50g almonds, roughly chopped

397g tin Carnation Caramel

For the topping

300g milk chocolate

15g unsalted butter

100g white chocolate

20g roasted nuts, chopped

You will also need

Approx 18x28cm rectangular baking tin, the base and sides lined with baking paper

How to do it:

Heat the oven to 170C Fan. For the brownie base, melt the butter and chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water. Set aside to cool for 5 mins. Meanwhile, in a separate bowl, whisk together the sugars and eggs, until doubled in volume. Gradually add the melted chocolate mixture, stirring. Fold in the flour, then the biscuits and nuts. Pour into the lined tin and bake for 20 mins, then cool in the tin for 20 mins. Once the brownie is cool, spread the caramel on top and chill in the fridge. For the topping, melt the milk chocolate and butter together in a bowl over a pan of simmering water, and stir until melted and smooth. Separately, melt the white chocolate. Spread the milk chocolate evenly over the caramel and dollop white chocolate on top, swirling together with a skewer. Scatter with nuts (and broken biscuits, if you wish), then chill for 1 hr until set.

TOP TIP Swap the digestives for other crunchy biscuits if you like. The brownies will keep in an airtight container for 4-5 days in the fridge.