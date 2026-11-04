Moroccan-style fish pie
Try something different tonight for under £2.30 a head
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A one-dish dinner with a warmly spiced seafood filling, topped with crispy filo pastry
PREP TIME: 20 MINS COOK TIME: 10 MINS CALS: 348 FAT: 20G SAT FAT: 3.3G CARBS: 14G SERVES: 6
You will need:
- 2tbsp olive oil, plus extra for brushing
- 1 fennel bulb, finely chopped
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 1 large red pepper, sliced
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 4cm piece ginger root, grated
- 2tsp each: ground cumin, ground coriander, Moroccan spice mix
- 1tbsp sun-dried tomato puree
- 1tbsp harissa paste
- 400g tin cherry tomatoes
- 450g fish pie mix
- 250g frozen peeled raw prawns
- Zest and juice 1 lemon
- Handful pitted olives, halved Small bunch coriander, chopped 4-5 sheets filo pastry 2tsp nigella or sesame seeds (optional)
How to do it:
- Heat the oven to 180C Fan. Heat the oil in a shallow casserole dish. Fry the fennel, onion, pepper, garlic and ginger for 5 mins, stirring until softened.
- Stir in the spices, tomato puree and harissa paste, cook for 1 min, then stir in the tomatoes and 1 tin of water. Bring to the boil and simmer for 5 mins. Stir in the seafood, lemon zest and juice, olives and coriander, then remove from the heat.
- Lightly brush each sheet of filo with oil, scrunching and piling on to the filling. Sprinkle over nigella or sesame seeds, if using. Bake for 10 mins, until bubbling and golden.
TOP TIP
IF YOU'RE NOT A FAN OF SPICE, LEAVE OUT THE HARISSA OR SWAP IT FOR MORE SUN-DRIED TOMATO PUREE
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