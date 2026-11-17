Close friends, Heidi Broussard and Magen Fieramusca seemed to be sharing one of life's happiest milestones.

In early 2019, both women announced they were expecting babies.

Heidi, 33, was pregnant with her second child while Magen, 34, announced she was expecting her first around the same time.

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It appeared to be a beautiful coincidence.

Heidi and Magen had been friends since meeting at church camp aged 11.

Heidi's mum, Tammy, wasn't so sure about Magen.

There was just something about her daughter's friend that made her feel uneasy.

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But Heidi was the kind of girl people warmed to quickly.

And despite her mum's reservations, she trusted her lifelong friend.

By late 2019, Heidi was preparing to welcome a baby girl with her fiancé Shane and her son Silas, then 6.

She and Magen discussed the exciting possibility of delivering on the same date.

In the end, Heidi went into labour on 26 November 2019, with Shane and heavily pregnant Magen at her side in the delivery room.

At 10.12pm, she gave birth to Margo Elizabeth Carey.

Just minutes later, Magen suddenly left the labour ward.

No goodbye or explanation.

Strange...

Magen Fieramusca (Image credit: Alamy)

In early December, Magen told Heidi and Shane that she too had given birth to a baby girl, and named her Luna May.

But she didn't send pictures of her newborn daughter.

Soon after, on the morning of 12 December, Heidi dropped Silas off at school, with 2-week-old Margo in tow.

Later that day, when Shane returned home, he found the place empty.

Yet Heidi's car was still parked outside.

It raised alarm bells.

And when Heidi failed to pick up Silas from school, Shane reported his fiancée and baby daughter missing.

Police launched a search.

And Heidi's parents, Tammy and David, even made emotional public appeals, begging for their daughter and granddaughter to come home.

And, as the search continued, Magen kept in contact with friends, showing off her own baby, Luna May, on Facetime calls.

Yet, as investigators pieced together Heidi's last known movements, their attention turned towards someone very close to her.

Magen.

Surveillance footage from a neighbour showed Magen's car at Heidi's apartment complex on the day of the disappearance.

A neighbour told investigators she had seen a woman with a baby get into the car before it sped away.

Little Margo? If so, where was Heidi? And where was Magen's own newborn, Luna May?

'The dark truth unravelled. Magen had never been pregnant'

Answers would come as FBI agents tailed Magen's ex-boyfriend as he left their shared home, and followed him to the shops.

As he left with baby clothes and formula, agents approached him and showed him a missing persons leaflet showing Heidi and Margo's photos.

"That's the baby at my house,' he said.

He revealed that months earlier, he and Magen had broken up and the day after the split, she'd told him she was pregnant.

They'd remained living together, and he said that while he'd never seen Magen's bare stomach, her bump felt firm and real.

He said Magen had come home with a baby on 13 December and claimed she'd delivered their child at a birthing centre.

Though she said she couldn't recall the name of the facility.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Magen's home and inside they found the infant.

Next they searched Magen's car.

From the boot came the unmistakable smell of rotting flesh.

Inside was Heidi's body.

Medical examiners later determined that she had been strangled.

The search was over and Magen was arrested.

And the dark truth immediately unravelled.

Magen had never actually been pregnant.

Luna May didn't exist.

Heidi was found outside this house. in the boot of a car (Image credit: Getty Images)

DNA testing confirmed the baby was Margo, and she was returned to her family.

Baby Margo is home, Shane wrote on Facebook.

Through her pain, Heidi's mum Tammy struggled to process everything.

"This is just unreal because to even fathom that a person you thought was your friend to do this - it's just unfathomable,' she said. 'We're trying to make sense of it.'

Tammy believed Magen had premeditated the entire horrific crime.

'She wanted Margo is what she wanted, Tammy said.

And prosecutors believed that too.

They alleged Magen had staged an elaborate pregnancy hoax. Then killed her friend and took her baby so she could pass the newborn off as her own child.

Turned out, while the police were searching for Heidi, Magen had searched the internet 162 times for 'Heidi Broussard'.

She'd also searched 'bodies found in Austin Texas' and 'reasons for AMBER Alert'.

For more than three years, the case moved through the legal system.

Then in January 2023, Magen accepted a plea deal.

Her capital murder charge was reduced to first-degree murder.

And as part of her deal, she waived her right to lodge an appeal.

On 2 February 2023, Magen was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

During her impact statement, Tammy spoke about her daughter.

'This is something I never imagined in my whole life that her children would have to face. We miss her dearly,' she said.

What had looked like two best friends sharing their pregnancy joy had hidden a terrible secret.

And it ended in the worst betrayal of all. Murder.