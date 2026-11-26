The Manzanares family had plenty to be excited about as they started a seven-day cruise along Alaska’s glacier-carved fjords.

Kristy and Kenneth, both 39, were staying on the Emerald Princess ship with their three daughters, Kalie, Kami and Kaiya, in July 2017. A dozen other family members joined them on the long-awaited holiday, including Kristy’s dad Jeff and her two brothers.

Childhood sweethearts Kristy and Kenneth had been married for 17 years. Neighbours said they were ‘the perfect American family’. Always upbeat, popular Kristy loved a turn on the karaoke with mates.

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An estate agent, she cherished time with her daughters, watching the stars and cuddling up in bed. Now the family were on a holiday of a lifetime. A chance for even more memories to be made.

But two days in, something went wrong.

Kristy and Kenneth Manzanares

While other passengers enjoyed a musical Sherlock Holmes-themed murder mystery evening, Kristy and Kenneth were holed up in their cabin on Deck 9 with two of their daughters.

With Kristy upset about her husband’s behaviour that evening, an argument started. The row grew more heated. Then Kristy told Kenneth she wanted a divorce.

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Not only that, she wanted him to get off the ship at the next port and go home alone. Kenneth asked their daughters to leave, so they went to a relative’s cabin.

When they heard their mum scream a few minutes later, they tried to get back in through the adjoining door.

‘Don’t come in here,’ their dad warned.

A desperate cry for help

He’d punched Kristy twice. And he wasn’t finished. Unable to get back into the room, the girls went to a connecting balcony. From there they watched in horror as their dad straddled their mum on the bed and punched her in the head. Kristy screamed for her life.

Her cries were so loud, other passengers heard. Some even saw one of the couple’s children running into the corridor, calling for help. ‘She said her parents had been in a fight, she sounded pretty desperate,’ one said.

But other holidaymakers enjoying the murder mystery game didn’t react to the screams, thinking it was all part of the event. Even as an urgent, breathless announcement for security and medical help boomed over the tannoy, nobody panicked.

By now, Kristy’s dad and her brothers had made it to the cabin. And they were met with a bloody sight. ‘She would not stop laughing at me,’ Kenneth said, then tried to drag his wife’s body toward the balcony.

Was he going to throw her overboard?

Desperate to save his sister, Kristy’s brother grabbed her ankles and pulled her back into the room. Soon after, ship security and medics arrived. But Kristy couldn’t be saved. She’d died from a severe head wound. The room, and Kenneth, were covered in blood.

The ship diverted to Alaska’s capital, Juneau, where Kenneth was arrested. ‘My life is over,’ he muttered as officers handcuffed him. There was no denying he’d killed his wife. But the question everyone had was why?

Why had a seemingly perfect family holiday gone so horribly wrong Kristy’s loved ones were devastated to have lost her. ‘You can’t think of Kristy without smiling,’ a friend said. And they struggled to make sense of the savage attack.

No one had any inkling of issues in the marriage. Police had never been called to their home. What could have happened between the couple that led to her violent death?

In August, Kristy’s funeral was overflowing with people. They all remembered the beautiful, mischievous mum with an infectious smile.

The judge's verdict

Later that month, Kenneth Manzanares denied first-degree murder. Dressed in a yellow prison uniform, he got emotional and dabbed his eyes during the hearing. But as proceedings continued, three years later, in January 2020, he accepted a plea deal and admitted second-degree murder.

Kenneth said he hit his wife once, saw blood, then hit her again. He claimed to have no memory after that. His defence team argued he suffered from undiagnosed bipolar disorder. Claimed he’d been mixing booze with meds, and was suffering brain abnormalities brought on by years of playing contact sports. And, according to them, this led to ‘an aberrant episode of violence’.

But prosecutors said he was a bully with anger issues. They said he’d admitted restraining his wife in the past and punching holes in walls. And that his behaviour that day had been the intentional actions of a domestic abuser. There was no explanation for why Kristy had been laughing when Kenneth had turned on her.

The sentence

At the sentencing hearing, in June 2021, Kenneth broke down in tears and described Kristy as his ‘soulmate’. Said he was sorry for murdering her and hoped he could be forgiven. Two of his daughters were in court to support him, having previously asked the judge to consider a lenient sentence.

They held him responsible for their mum’s death, but understood that his ‘impairments’ were a major factor in what happened. One even stood up in court and told her dad she loved him.



But Kristy’s dad Jeff wasn’t as forgiving. He asked the judge to send his son-in-law to prison for the rest of his life. So that he could ‘get what he deserves’. In the end, Kenneth was jailed for 30 years, with no chance of parole.

After the sentence was announced, he looked over at his daughters briefly, before being led out. His lawyers said they’d appeal the sentence, but they never got the chance. Just weeks later, on 14 July 2021, Kenneth, 43, was found dead in his cell. There was no foul play suspected.

Now, the Manzanares girls have lost both parents. They’ll never know what made their dad snap with fatal consequences, ending their beloved mum’s life and changing theirs forever.