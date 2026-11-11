ONE-POT spaghetti

Cook up this tasty dinner from just £1.20 per serving

Lucy Kirkpatrick&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features 1 min read
One pot veggie pasta
(Image credit: Future)

PREP TIME: 5 MINS COOK TIME: 15 MINS CALS: 790 FAT: 43G SAT FAT: 13G CARBS: 71G SERVES: 4

You will need:

  • 800ml vegetable stock
  • 350g spaghetti
  • 500g pack frozen chargrilled
  • Mediterranean vegetables
  • 3tbsp olive oil
  • 190g jar pesto (vegetarian if needs be)
  • Handful basil leaves, torn, to serve (optional)
  • 2 x 125g mozzarella balls (or goat’s cheese if you prefer)

How to do it:

  1. Bring the stock to the boil in a large pot. Add the spaghetti, nestling it into the stock as it softens, then add the vegetables, oil and a little salt.
  2. Simmer for 15 mins, or until the pasta is tender and most of the cooking liquid is absorbed.
  3. Stir in the pesto, and basil leaves (if using), then add the mozzarella balls. Top with a grind of black pepper.

TOP TIP
WE USED AN AUBERGINE PESTO, BUT CLASSIC BASIL OR SUN-DRIED TOMATO WOULD BE TASTY TOO.

Lucy Kirkpatrick
Lucy Kirkpatrick
Food writer