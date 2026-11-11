ONE-POT spaghetti
Cook up this tasty dinner from just £1.20 per serving
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PREP TIME: 5 MINS COOK TIME: 15 MINS CALS: 790 FAT: 43G SAT FAT: 13G CARBS: 71G SERVES: 4
You will need:
- 800ml vegetable stock
- 350g spaghetti
- 500g pack frozen chargrilled
- Mediterranean vegetables
- 3tbsp olive oil
- 190g jar pesto (vegetarian if needs be)
- Handful basil leaves, torn, to serve (optional)
- 2 x 125g mozzarella balls (or goat’s cheese if you prefer)
How to do it:
- Bring the stock to the boil in a large pot. Add the spaghetti, nestling it into the stock as it softens, then add the vegetables, oil and a little salt.
- Simmer for 15 mins, or until the pasta is tender and most of the cooking liquid is absorbed.
- Stir in the pesto, and basil leaves (if using), then add the mozzarella balls. Top with a grind of black pepper.
TOP TIP
WE USED AN AUBERGINE PESTO, BUT CLASSIC BASIL OR SUN-DRIED TOMATO WOULD BE TASTY TOO.
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