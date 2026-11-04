Plastic fantastic!

Growing up, Mandy was a chubby child. As she got older, she continued to gain weight. By her early 20s, she weighed 300lb – or 21st 6lb. Quiet and reserved, she lacked self-confidence. When she met John in 2007, on the video game World of Warcraft, the pair fell madly in love.

Like Mandy, John was overweight too. Together, they decided they wanted to overhaul their lives and their eating habits. 'We went on a weight-loss journey together,' explains Mandy proudly. Their plan achieved dramatic results. John really slimmed down. And Mandy lost 11st. More than halving her body weight! So happy to be 10st 7lb, she was filled with new-found self-confidence.

Mandy and John before their weightloss (Image credit: Future)

As a result of her weight loss, Mandy then began another transformation. One that nobody expected. She chose to turn herself into a self-confessed 'bimbo'. A look she describes as 'sexy, playful'. Her 'bimbofication', as she calls it, didn't come cheap. Neither was it pain free.

Latest Videos From GoodtoKnow Watch full video here:

Mandy, who's from Queensland, Australia, had her first boob job in 2009. But she didn't stop there. Next, she had a tummy tuck and an arm lift to remove loose skin left by her dramatic weight loss. After that, Mandy went on to have four more boob enlargements over the years. Also cheek and lip fillers. 'I've spent $120,000 on plastic surgery,' she admits. That's around £60,000.

Along the way, she started wearing sexier clothes, like corsets and miniskirts. 'Bimbo to me is expressing your femininity in an overly exaggerated way,' she says. 'Whether that's enhancing through plastic surgery or changing your outfits to be more exaggerated, more enhanced, more cinched in.'

"I went from 300lb to becoming a spicy content creator"

While John was always Mandy's number one fan, she gained plenty more admirers when she started posting sexy pics on Instagram. It even gave her an idea for a whole new career. 'I went from 300lb to becoming a spicy content creator,' she explains. Now, as an Only Fans cam girl, she spends her working days filming sexy live videos. 'I've been camming for about two years now, and I now do this as my full-time job,' she says.

Pouting and posing for the camera in push-up bras and pants, she's unrecognisable from that shy, overweight girl she once was. Although, John says that, deep down, she's still the same 'sweet girl' he fell for years ago. And he's involved with everything. He helps Mandy set up her shoots and films her content. 'I couldn't do it without him,' Mandy smiles. But while Mandy says that she mostly gets positive feedback online, her personal trainer Loz had a different experience.

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mandy is now a content creator (Image credit: Future)

When Loz posted online about training Mandy, she got slammed. 'People were saying that posting me would be bad for her business,' Mandy explains. Still, Mandy and Loz have carried on working together. 'It's really important to me as I'm getting older to stay fit and healthy,' she says.

Recently, she and Loz have been working on her lower body and glutes so that she can achieve a 'big booty' to balance out her current very large, 800cc breast implants. When the pair meet up for a session, Loz gets Mandy to lie on an exercise ball, thrusting her hips up and down. But during one workout, Mandy has a bombshell announcement for Loz. 'I've gone ahead and booked a surgery for next year and I'm going to be getting butt implants,' Mandy confesses.

From 300lbs To Plastic Bimbo - I Want To Be Noticed | HOOKED ON THE LOOK - YouTube Watch On

"I feel like this is the body I was meant to be in"

Loz is genuinely shocked. 'I feel like we've made heaps of progress,' she tells Mandy, pulling a face. But Mandy says she wants her boobs and bum to match in size. She tells Loz that the butt implants will be going under the muscle. 'So that means that I can still take credit for the muscle you've built, right?' Loz asks. And the two women laugh and fist bump one another. Loving her new life, Mandy is proud of how far she's come in the last 20 years. 'I feel like my true self,' she smiles. 'I feel like this is the body I was meant to be in.'

Truly is the home of Amazing True Stories - celebrating difference, maintaining a sense of wonder and confronting the extreme. See more here.