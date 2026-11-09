REAL LIFE TV | Mums Vs Big Pharma

MUMS VS BIG PHARMA

FACTUAL

9PM

BBC2

A shocking 20,000 UK children have been born with various disabilities because their mothers took the epilepsy drug sodium valproate while pregnant and hadn't been warned of the risks. Despite being fobbed off for decades, two mums, Janet Williams and Emma Murphy, have refused to stop pushing for compensation for their children.

'I began taking sodium valproate at 17,' says Janet, from Lancashire. 'What I didn't know was scientists had tested it on pregnant rats and found it caused malformations in foetuses.'

Janet's sons, Philip and Lee, now in their 30s, were born with autism, learning difficulties and ADHD. Desperate for answers, she reached out to other families and met Emma, who has five children with what's now known as foetal valproate spectrum disorder.



Ignored warnings

The pair set up a campaign and discovered the drugs company had warned the medicines regulator in the 70s about the risks of sodium valproate in pregnancy, but these were ignored because the regulators didn't want to 'give rise to fruitless anxiety'. A review into the scandal published in 2024 finally recommended the victims be compensated. Yet the families are still waiting... 'It feels like the powers that be simply don't care,' says Emma. 'But we'll keep going until [our children] get the justice they deserve.'