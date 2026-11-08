SUNDAY BLOCKBUSTER | The Dog Stars

The Dog Stars

SCI-FI DRAMA

Available now, buy or rent

Prime Video, Sky Store

★★★★



In a post-apocalyptic world where most of humanity has been wiped out by a virus, former mechanic Hig (Jacob Elordi) flies reconnaissance/supply missions from an abandoned airfield in the Colorado mountains where he lives with survivalist Bangley (Josh Brolin) and his dog Jasper, who is all that remains of his pre-pandemic life after losing his wife. Theirs is a barren, traumatising existence as Bangley and Hig must protect what little they have from marauding survivors. When Elordi suffers another loss, though, he decides to fly his small plane to pastures new where he encounters more danger, along with cranky rancher Pops (Guy Pearce) and his medic daughter Cima (Margaret Qualley).

Director Ridley Scott's unevenly paced dystopian drama struggles to convince with its world-building - an episode involving Allison Janney seems to have dropped in from another movie - and, unlike most films of this ilk, the action sequences while well-staged are few and far between.

That said, the film draws you in, by focusing not just on the many external threats facing these survivors but also the emotional battle to overcome the trauma of so much loss. And Elordi and Qualley's slow-burn romance is nicely done. Not Scott's best, but eminently watchable all the same. 2026, 15, 118MIN