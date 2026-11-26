Make sure you’re not paying over the odds to protect your home. Start by working out how much cover you need, using an online contents insurance calculator such as Aviva’s, and checking your home’s rebuild value with the ABI. Never let your policy autorenew without shopping around – compare prices online and check insurers such as NFU Mutual, which aren’t on comparison sites. If you need both buildings and contents cover, a combined policy can often work out cheaper, but compare the cost of separate policies too. MoneySavingExpert says the cheapest time to get quotes is 15 days before renewal, so start early. Finally, read the small print to ensure you’re getting the right cover, and ask your existing insurer if they’ll match or beat your cheapest quote.

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