Save cash for | CHRISTMAS!
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If you haven’t been able to save a pot of money for the festive season, a few small changes now can help. Review regular outgoings and cancel any unused subscriptions. With energy prices rising, it’s a good time to look for a better deal. Redirect any money saved towards Christmas. MoneyHelper’s free Savings Calculator can help you work out how much you’ll need to save to reach your goal.
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