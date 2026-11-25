Shepherd's PIE
Leaner on cost and cals!
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PREP TIME: 45 MINS COOK TIME: 50 MINS CALS: 535 FAT: 21G SAT FAT: 8G CARBS: 46G SERVES: 6
You will need
- 2tbsp olive oil
- 500g minced lamb
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1tsp ground cumin
- 1tsp ground allspice
- 3tbsp tomato puree
- 2-3tbsp harissa
- 100g dried apricots, quartered
- 100g dried green lentils, rinsed
- 600ml lamb or chicken stock
- Zest 1 lemon
- 100g pitted green olives, halved
For the topping:
- 800g potatoes, peeled and cut into even-sized pieces
- 200ml milk
- 1tbsp salted butter
- 3 garlic cloves
How to do it:
- Heat the oil in a large, lidded casserole or saucepan, then add the lamb and fry until browned on all sides. Set aside.
- Add the onion to the pan and cook for 5 mins until softened. Add the garlic, spices, tomato puree and harissa. Cook for 2-3 mins until the paste starts to darken. Return the lamb to the pan along with the apricots, lentils, stock, lemon zest, olives and plenty of seasoning. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer, covered, for 30 mins, until the lentils are tender. Transfer to a high-sided baking dish.
- Heat the oven to 180C Fan and prepare the topping. Put the potatoes into a pan of cold water, bring to a boil and cook for 20 mins or until tender. Meanwhile, warm the milk until steaming with the butter and garlic; leave to infuse as the potatoes cook, then remove the garlic.
- Drain and mash the potatoes then fold in the milk mixture. Spoon the mash over the lamb mixture, then bake for 30 mins until golden brown and bubbling.
TOP TIP Assemble the pie up to a day ahead. Cover and chill until ready to bake. Alternatively, freeze, then defrost completely before baking.
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