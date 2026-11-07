S’mores brownies
An indulgent biscuit brownie and marshmallow topping makes this the perfect weekend treat
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PREP TIME: 15 MINS COOK TIME: 25 MINS, PLUS CHILLING CALS: 224 FAT: 12G SAT FAT: 7G CARBS: 28G MAKES: 20
You will need
- 150g unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing
- 250g dark brown soft sugar
- 250g dark chocolate, roughly chopped
- ½tsp flaky sea salt
- 3 medium free-range eggs
- 60g plain flour
- 1tbsp cocoa powder
- 100g digestives, roughly broken into small pieces
- 2tbsp marshmallow fluff
- 20x25cm tin, the base and sides lined
How to do it:
- Heat the oven to 160C Fan. Melt the butter, sugar, chocolate and salt in a pan over a low heat, stirring once or twice to combine, then set aside to cool for 10 mins.
- Whisk in the eggs one at a time, until fully incorporated and the mixture looks glossy again, then fold in the flour and cocoa powder.
- Pour half the mixture into the tin, top with the broken digestives, and cover with the remaining brownie mix. Spoon the marshmallow fluff over the brownie and swirl it through using a cocktail stick.
- Bake for 25 mins until the edges start to crack but the centre is still gooey. Cool, then chill the brownie for a couple of hours before cutting it into 20 squares.
TOP TIP
TO SOFTEN THE MARSHMALLOW FLUFF FOR EASIER SWIRLING, MICROWAVE FOR 10 SECONDS.
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