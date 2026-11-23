SPICY tomato soup
Make this warming soup from just 97p per serving!
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PREP TIME: 10 MINS COOK TIME: 30 MINS CALS: 294 FAT: 13G SAT FAT: 4G CARBS: 31G SERVES: 4
You will need
- 3 red peppers, chopped
- 2 small red onions, cut into wedges
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 2tbsp olive oil, plus extra for drizzling
- 600ml vegetable stock
- 400g tin plum or cherry tomatoes
- 2tbsp sun-dried tomato paste
- 1tbsp granulated sugar
- Handful basil leaves and a pinch of chilli flakes, to serve
- For the croutons:
- 2 thick slices of bread
- 50g Parmesan, finely grated
- 1tbsp olive oil
How to do it:
- Heat the oven to 180C Fan. In a roasting tin, toss the peppers onions and garlic with the oil. Roast for around 30 mins until charring.
- Meanwhile, tear the bread into bite-sized chunks. Toss the pieces and the rest of the crouton ingredients together in a bowl and spread over a lined tray. Season with salt and pepper, then bake for 15 mins until crisp and golden. Set aside to cool (keep in an airtight container for up to five days).
- Transfer the roasted vegetables to a blender. Add the stock, tomatoes, sun-dried tomato paste and sugar. Whizz until smooth, then season to taste.
- Portion the soup into containers. Chill for three to four days or freeze for up to six months. Reheat until piping hot, then serve with croutons, a drizzle of olive oil, basil leaves and a pinch of chilli flakes, if liked.
TOP TIP Croutons are great for using up stale bread. replace the parmesan with mature cheddar, if you prefer.
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