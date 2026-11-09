Spicy VEGGIE soup
Make this warming, satisfying soup from just £1 per serving!
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PREP TIME: 15 MINS COOK TIME: 1HR 20 MINS CALS: 500 FAT: 9.5G SAT FAT: 1G CARBS: 71G SERVES: 4
You will need
- 2tbsp olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 celery stalk, finely chopped
- 2 carrots, diced
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 2tsp smoked paprika
- 1tsp each ground cinnamon, cumin
- 1tbsp harissa paste
- 2tbsp tomato purée
- 500ml vegetable stock
- 1 tin chopped tomatoes
- 1 tin chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- 175g green dried lentils
- Zest 1 lemon
- Small bunch coriander, leaves and stalks separated, stalks finely chopped
- 100g pitted green olives, sliced (optional)
- Natural yogurt, toasted pitta or crusty breads, to serve
How to do it:
- Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Add the onion, celery and carrots, then season. Cook until softened, around 15 mins. Stir in the garlic, spices, harissa and tomato purée, and cook for a further 1 min.
- Add the vegetable stock, tomatoes, chickpeas, lentils, lemon zest and coriander stalks, plus 500ml water. Cover, then simmer on a medium-low heat for 50 mins. Uncover and simmer for 15 mins more.
- Spoon into warmed bowls, scatter over the coriander leaves and olives, if using, add a dollop of yogurt and serve with toasted pitta or bread.
TOP TIP
TRANSFER TO A SLOW COOKER AFTER STEP 1 AND COOK ON LOW FOR 6 HRS, OR ON HIGH FOR 3 HRS.
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