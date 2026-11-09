Spicy VEGGIE soup

Make this warming, satisfying soup from just £1 per serving!

Lucy Kirkpatrick&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features 1 min read
Spicy veggie soup
(Image credit: Future)

PREP TIME: 15 MINS COOK TIME: 1HR 20 MINS CALS: 500 FAT: 9.5G SAT FAT: 1G CARBS: 71G SERVES: 4

You will need

  • 2tbsp olive oil
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1 celery stalk, finely chopped
  • 2 carrots, diced
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 2tsp smoked paprika
  • 1tsp each ground cinnamon, cumin
  • 1tbsp harissa paste
  • 2tbsp tomato purée
  • 500ml vegetable stock
  • 1 tin chopped tomatoes
  • 1 tin chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 175g green dried lentils
  • Zest 1 lemon
  • Small bunch coriander, leaves and stalks separated, stalks finely chopped
  • 100g pitted green olives, sliced (optional)
  • Natural yogurt, toasted pitta or crusty breads, to serve

How to do it:

  1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Add the onion, celery and carrots, then season. Cook until softened, around 15 mins. Stir in the garlic, spices, harissa and tomato purée, and cook for a further 1 min.
  2. Add the vegetable stock, tomatoes, chickpeas, lentils, lemon zest and coriander stalks, plus 500ml water. Cover, then simmer on a medium-low heat for 50 mins. Uncover and simmer for 15 mins more.
  3. Spoon into warmed bowls, scatter over the coriander leaves and olives, if using, add a dollop of yogurt and serve with toasted pitta or bread.

TOP TIP
TRANSFER TO A SLOW COOKER AFTER STEP 1 AND COOK ON LOW FOR 6 HRS, OR ON HIGH FOR 3 HRS.

Lucy Kirkpatrick
Lucy Kirkpatrick
Food writer