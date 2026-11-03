STARTS TONIGHT! | [MasterChef: The Professionals]

MasterChef: The Professionals

COOKERY

Tuesday-Thursday times vary

BBC1

There are surprise twists and exciting new challenges in store as the ultimate cooking competition returns to our screens. Over the course of seven weeks, 24 professional chefs will fight it out in a bid to be crowned champion.

'We have a new style skills test which keeps them on their toes,' explains judge Monica Galetti. 'In the past the chefs would tackle it one by one but now they're all doing it in the studio at the same time. It really ups the pressure because they have to maintain focus and not be distracted or thrown off by what their competitors are doing.'

(Image credit: BBC/Shine TV Ltd)

The opening skills test sees the first six chefs challenged to make a crab raviolo dish served with a rich bisque to Monica and fellow judge Marcus Wareing, who, for the first time, will be presenting the show as a pair without a third regular judge.

Meanwhile, another twist later in the series sees the chefs work in pairs to demonstrate creativity, precision and flair, with the judges deciding who goes with who.

We have a new style skills test which keeps them on their toes Monica Galetti

'We paired people who had different strengths and weaknesses, different styles, maybe different cultural backgrounds,' says Marcus. 'Cookery is often about working with other people so it was really interesting to see how they performed.'

There are also fewer contestants this time than in previous series.

'When I started on the show in 2014 we had around 40 chefs competing. This series we've reduced it to 24,' continues Marcus. 'It's great as we get to spend more time with them and dig into their stories and the heritage of their cooking. The standard has been amazing and viewers can expect a really exciting final.'