Streaming now! | The Greatest

The Greatest

PRIME VIDEO

Available: Wednesday 4 November Drama Season: 1 Episodes: 8



He famously declared himself 'the greatest', and American boxer Muhammad Ali lived up to his name by becoming not just arguably the best heavyweight of all time, but also an activist and cultural icon.



This coming-of-age series, starring Jaalen Best as Ali, born Cassius Clay, follows his early career in the ring, from winning Olympic gold in 1960 to defeating Sonny Liston in a major upset to become world heavyweight champion in 1964.

(Image credit: Central Press/Getty Images)

'We need to be truly reminded of his greatness,' says Jaalen, who appears alongside American Hostage actor Giovanni Ribisi as boxing trainer Angelo Dundee, and Omari Hardwick as Cassius Clay Sr. 'Not just in the ring, but who he was to the people and to the world.'