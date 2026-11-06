SWEET & SOUR chicken
This takeaway fave is easy to make from scratch - and cheaper too!
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
READY IN: 25 MINS CALS: 410 FAT: 11G SAT FAT: 2G CARBS: 51G SERVES: 4
You will need
- 500g skinless boneless chicken thigh, cut into strips •
- 2tbsp soy sauce
- 2tsp sesame oil
- 1tsp sugar
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- Self-raising flour, for dusting
- 3 spring onions, sliced • 2 peppers (any colour), deseeded and cut into chunks
- 432g tin pineapple chunks, drained, juice reserved
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 5cm ginger, peeled and grated
- Cooked rice, to serve
- Roughly chopped coriander, to serve
For the sauce
- 6tbsp rice vinegar (or cider vinegar)
- 4tbsp dark brown soft sugar
- 2tbsp dark soy sauce
- 2tsp tomato puree
- 50ml tinned pineapple juice
How to do it:
- Combine all the sauce ingredients in a small bowl and set aside. In another bowl, mix the chicken, soy sauce, sesame oil and sugar.
- Heat 3cm of oil in a wok or frying pan over high heat. Working in batches, dust the chicken with flour, then fry for 5 mins, turning until golden and crispy. Remove using a slotted spoon onto kitchen paper, then repeat with the remaining chicken.
- Heat another splash of oil in a clean pan over a high heat. Add the remaining stir-fry ingredients and cook, tossing for 1 to 2 mins. Add half the sauce, bring to a vigorous boil and cook until slightly reduced.
- Add the chicken and remaining sauce to the pan and toss to combine. Serve with rice, garnished with coriander.
TOP TIP
The flour dusting helps crisp up the chicken and thicken the sauce.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.