It's the height of | TRUE ROMANCE

When Dabb slid into Kelsey's DMs two years ago, the pair struck up a friendship.

They met on Instagram, both of them content creators.

Despite having this in common, physically, the two couldn't have been more different.

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Kelsey was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

It means she is just 3ft 11in, over 2ft shorter than 6ft Dabb.

'Even though I have the height of a child, I have woman features,' Kelsey explains.

The more the pair got to know each other, the closer they got.

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'We decided we were attracted to each other,' Kelsey says.

Kelsey has always dated men taller than her.

But Dabb never imagined dating someone as small as Kelsey's before.

Dabb and Kelsey show off their height difference (Image credit: Future Studios)

He didn't care about the height difference though.

Because what she lacked in inches, she made up for with her big personality.

'Kelsey acts like she's 6ft tall sometimes,' he smiles.

The loved-up couple have been together for over two years now.

And despite Kelsey's confidence, having Dabb by her side helps too.

'My height does hold me back in my everyday life,' she admits.

Step forward Dabb, who's always on hand to pass things to Kelsey that she can't reach.

Such as when she's in the kitchen, trying to make something to eat.

They're clearly a great team.

Despite this, their journey hasn't come without criticism.

Something Kelsey is no stranger to.

She's used to people judging her before they get to know her.

Wrongly assuming she's incompetent and incapable.

'Growing up, I did feel different in some ways,' she says. 'I adapted well, but it was more how people perceived me than how I perceived myself.'

But throughout her life, she's learnt to brush it off, grown a thick skin.

People comment, telling them that it's wrong for them to be together.

Now, being with a man so much taller than her, she's aware people will have their opinions.

Cruel strangers follow them around, laughing.

Sometimes they overlook Kelsey completely, talking to Dabb as if she's not there.

All purely because of her short stature.

And when it comes to the online trolls, it's even worse.

With people commenting on their pics and videos, telling them that it's wrong for them to be together.

This is so weird! That's a little girl! This has to be illegal.

Just a few of the things they're told.

Then there are even nastier comments, calling them 'dad and daughter'.

Kelsey and Dabb are baffled.

"The fact that you can sit on your phone and you think and type that is insane to me,' Dabb says.

But neither of them take it to heart.

The couple brush of criticism of their relationship (Image credit: Future Studios)

They certainly don't let it put them off their future plans of getting married and having children together.

Thankfully, they have the support of their family and friends.

Even if some were sceptical at the start.

One of Dabb's friends, Darryl, is honest about his initial reservations.

'When Dabb first got with Kelsey, it was just something different, he says.

He'd never seen his friend with a small person before.

He assumed it wasn't a serious thing.

But when the pair committed to each other, took their relationship further, he learnt to accept it.

Now he's happy for them and doesn't see any issues.

And Kelsey and Dabb are planning for the future, going from strength to strength.

'We're like a super-power couple together!' Dabb says.

And Kelsey agrees.

'Dabb has changed my life for the better in multiple ways,' she smiles.

He's her confidant, her biggest cheerleader and her best friend.

As for the haters, both in real life and online, Dabb has one message.

'For those that got something to say about us and it's negative, zip it up and throw it away!'

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