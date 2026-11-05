HELP! | I’m struggling to sleep

Q: Can any natural ingredients help to regulate sleep?

(Image credit: Dr Gill)

A: Firstly, good sleep hygiene is vital – a regular routine with set times for going to bed and getting up. In the two hours before bed, avoid large meals and stimulants like caffeine, alcohol or nicotine, turn off electronic devices and relax – try reading, listening to soft music or meditation videos. A cool, ventilated room is better than a hot, stuffy one. If you can’t sleep, sit somewhere comfy and do something relaxing for an hour. Generally, doctors avoid prescribing sleeping tablets, but supplements including l-theanine, camomile, passion flower, magnesium, Chinese red date extract, lavender, lemon balm and hops increase the production of GABA, the brain’s calming neurotransmitter. Vitamin D, tart cherry, saffron and magnesium help produce the sleep hormone melatonin. If stress is affecting your sleep, talk to someone you trust or write down your concerns in a notebook.