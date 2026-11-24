Buy 4 and get the cheapest free on a wide range of frozen party food. Choose from crowd-pleasers like Barbecue Chicken Bites, Chilli Breaded Prawns and Halloumi Fries. Perfect for stocking up the freezer for Christmas parties, last minute get-togethers or picky dinners.

SAVE UP TO £3.75, Waitrose

Waitrose Ltd Waitrose Frozen Halloumi Fries £3.25 at Waitrose