Today’s SUPER saver!
Healthy freezer buys for less!
SAVE UP TO £4.75
Add a healthy boost to your breakfast with frozen fruits such as mango, blueberries and Berry Banana Smoothie Mix on special offer along with a range of frozen fruit and ver. BUY 3, GET THE CHEAPEST 1 FREE , SAINSBURY'S (NECTAR CARD REQUIRED)
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
An experienced recipe writer, editor and food stylist, Jen is Group Food Director at Future plc where she oversees the food content across the women’s lifestyle group, including Woman and Home, Women’s Weekly, Woman, Woman’s Own, Chat, Goodto.com and womanandhome.com. Jen studied Communications at Goldsmiths, then landed her first job in media working for Delia Smith’s publishing company on Sainsbury’s magazine. Jen honed her practical skills by combining courses at Leith’s cookery school with time spent in the test kitchen testing recipes and assisting food stylists on photoshoots.