Today’s SUPER saver!

HALF PRICE GIFTING

Clubcard holders can snap up this Baylis & Harding The Fuzzy Duck Winter Wonderland Luxury Pamper Present Gift Set, which contains six products, including a festive cranberry body wash and figgy pudding shower crème, for just £6 at Tesco (was £12); tesco.com. OFFER ENDS 25 NOVEMBER 2026. T&CS APPLY. UK ONLY.

(Image credit: Baylis & Harding)