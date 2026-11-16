Today’s SUPER saver!

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HALF PRICE GIFTING
Clubcard holders can snap up this Baylis & Harding The Fuzzy Duck Winter Wonderland Luxury Pamper Present Gift Set, which contains six products, including a festive cranberry body wash and figgy pudding shower crème, for just £6 at Tesco (was £12); tesco.com. OFFER ENDS 25 NOVEMBER 2026. T&CS APPLY. UK ONLY.
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