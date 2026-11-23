£50 OFF

Treat someone special (or yourself!) to a salon-worthy haircare gift with Remi Cachet. Save £50 on the Pro Hair Dryer, designed to deliver a professional-quality finish while making styling easier at home. A brilliant gift for anyone who loves a good hair day; additionallengths.co.uk. OFFER ENDS 30 NOVEMBER 2026. T&CS APPLY. UK ONLY.

The Remi Cachet Pro Hair Dryer Gift (Image credit: REMI CACHET)