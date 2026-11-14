Today’s SUPER saver!

Book a festive stay and get £100 to spend

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Published In Features less than a min read
Chilston Park Hotel
(Image credit: Hand Picked Hotels)

BAG £100 T0 SPEND ON EXTRAS

Book a festive stay with Hand Picked Hotels and get up to £100 credit to spend on food, drink and spa experiences - for the ultimate holly-jolly hotel getaway; handpickedhotels.co.uk. OFFER ENDS 29 DECEMBER 2026. T&CS APPLY. UK ONLY.

Festive afternoon tea

(Image credit: Hand Picked Hotels)