30% OFF

Make Christmas gifting a little easier with Yoto. Save 30% on the Yoto Mini Explorer Bundle, which includes a portable, screen-free audio player, protective adventure jacket, travel case and wireless headphones – perfect for keeping little ones entertained at home or on the go. Now £104.97, down from £149.96; uk.yotoplay.com. OFFER ENDS 1 DECEMBER 2026. T&CS APPLY. UK ONLY.

Yoto Bundle 4th Generation (Image credit: Yoto)