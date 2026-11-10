Today’s SUPER saver!
Comfort food for less!
20% off!
Pieminister pies are rich and satisfying, and make a cosy meal at home. Choose from classic Kate & Sidney British Beef Steak & Kidney, the Free Ranger Chicken, Ham & Leek and more. WAS £5, NOW £4, WAITROSE
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An experienced recipe writer, editor and food stylist, Jen is Group Food Director at Future plc where she oversees the food content across the women’s lifestyle group, including Woman and Home, Women’s Weekly, Woman, Woman’s Own, Chat, Goodto.com and womanandhome.com. Jen studied Communications at Goldsmiths, then landed her first job in media working for Delia Smith’s publishing company on Sainsbury’s magazine. Jen honed her practical skills by combining courses at Leith’s cookery school with time spent in the test kitchen testing recipes and assisting food stylists on photoshoots.