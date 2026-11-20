Steps

ANIMATION

Streaming

NETFLIX

The story of Cinderella (voiced by Amanda Seyfried) is reimagined by Netflix Animation Studios. The fairy-tale elements are here – the glass slipper, the stagecoach, the Prince (Daniel Radcliffe) – but all mixed up, and, what’s more, this action comedy sets out to prove the stepsisters were not so evil. Tired of living in Cinderella’s shadow, outsiders Lilith (Ali Wong) and Margot (Stephanie Hsu) crash the ball, but after Lilith steals the Fairy Godmother’s (Bette Midler) wand, Margot is turned into a frog and evil Priscilla (Nikki Glaser) seizes the kingdom, so the girls must team up to set the story straight.

(Image credit: BBC/Sarah Jeynes)

Owain's Four Nations Challenge

FACTUAL

7:30PM

BBC1 (NOT SCOT)

★★★★

…for Children in Need. In 2021, Owain Wyn Evans made Children in Need history after his round-the-clock drumathon became the charity’s most successful 24-hour challenge, raising more than £3.8 million. Now, this documentary shows the Radio 2 broadcaster pushing himself to new limits for Pudsey Bear – cycling 400 miles in five days across Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales. We wheely hope he crossed the finish line after his tireless efforts!

Return to Paradise

DRAMA

8PM

BBC1

★★★

Colin (Lloyd Griffith) is beside himself when there’s an anniversary screening of ‘surfploitation masterpiece’ Blood Wave at Dolphin Cove, the place where it was filmed 20 years ago. Unfortunately, he can’t get a ticket, which means he’s not there to witness the murder of the film’s director, Miriam Callow (Virginie Laverdure). There’s no shortage of suspects, as Ms Callow is fairly awful, even when giving an introductory speech to her own film. Can Colin, Mack (Anna Samson) and pathologist Leo (Jacob Collins) figure out how she was shot dead during the screening, in front of dozens of witnesses?

(Image credit: BBC/Lonesome Pine Productions/Alex Telfer)

The Northumbria Mysteries

DRAMA

2PM

BBC1

★★★

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When the body of an undertaker is found washed up with a chemical odour on his body, Rose (Liz White) suspects foul play, especially when an autopsy reveals formaldehyde in his system. Ex-con Joe (Robson Green) is on his own investigation into local teens smoking formaldehyde-adulterated tobacco. Can he and Rose join the two cases together and unmask the formaldehyde killer?

War

DRAMA

9PM

SKY ATLANTIC

★★★★



It’s the final episode in what has been a hugely entertaining series, and the way in which the advantage has see-sawed between divorcing couple Morgan (Dominic West) and Carla (Sienna Miller) means the outcome is up in the air. Can mole Johnny salvage anything from the smoking ruins of his career? A second series has already been filmed, with David Harewood, Kelly Macdonald and Marisa Tomei joining the cast.