Today's top TV picks

GARDENERS' WORLD

FACTUAL

8PM

BBC2

★★★

It's the end of an era as Monty Don, the godfather of this stalwart series, fronts his final episode after more than 20 years as a presenter. Monty is the longest-serving head gardener in the history of the show, and tonight's instalment will provide a fittingly hands-on tribute as he bids a fond farewell to Longmeadow by making one last bulb lasagne. But this is by no means the last time we'll see him on our screens, as the green-fingered giant already has a BBC travel show in the pipeline. Elsewhere, Joe Swift visits the garden of designer Ann-Marie Powell, who won a Chelsea Flower Show gold medal in 2010, and Carol Klein explores plant shoots.

(Image credit: Two Brothers Pictures / Prime Video)

The Assassin

DRAMA

PRIME VIDEO

STREAMiNG NOW

The first season of this action thriller with a deliciously comic undertone was a huge hit, so a second felt inevitable. While Season 1 ended on a (comparatively) happy note, semi-retired hitwoman Julie Green (Keeley Hawes) and her son Edward (Freddie Highmore) are no longer on speaking terms - in fact, Edward has not invited Julie to his wedding to Kayla (Shalom Brune-Franklin). However, Kayla's abduction on the honeymoon sees Edward needing Julie's help. Will the pair be able to get over the as-yet-undisclosed events that have driven them apart?

(Image credit: BBC/Lonesome Pine Productions/Alex Telfer)

The Northumbria Mysteries

DRAMA

2PM

BBC1

★★★

Ex-con Joe Ruby (Robson Green) manages to wangle his way into helping solve another whodunnit when a labourer is found drowned in the pond of a posh country estate belonging to Lady Philippa Armstrong (Paula Wilcox) and her son Jonathan (Julian Rhind-Tutt). Detective Rose O'Connell (Liz White) has lots of suspects to sift through - such as gruff gamekeeper Whittick (Trevor Fox) and housekeeper Maxine (Charlotte Jordan) - but when Joe susses the estate's new rewilding project could be a smokescreen for something rather more sinister, a reluctant Rose is forced to change tack in order to prevent the killer getting away with murder...

War

DRAMA

9PM

SKY ATLANTIC

★★★★

As the rival law firms prepare for court, Taylor & Byrne's barrister Joy 'Budgie' Budge (Celia Imrie) insists on knowing every detail, down to the tiniest error. This sparks a series of events that threatens to expose Johnny (Archie Renaux) as the mole, but, oddly, no one notices what a fidgety, sweaty mess he becomes (he'd be terrible on The Traitors). Can he continue to deceive or has the ambitious young lawyer finally run out of road?

Naturewatch

NATURE

7.30PM

BBC2

★★★★

Viewers lamenting the fact that Winterwatch won't return in 2027 can get a wildlife fix with this visualised podcast presented by Chris Packham, Megan McCubbin and Kyle Thomas. Airing throughout the year, the trio, who are based in a studio pod in the countryside near Bristol, will sift through topical nature stories and speak to experts, while the audience can send footage of wondrous UK species they have spotted. And Megan intriguingly teases us that the opener will feature 'an animal that most will have seen, but few will have got to know'. An extended audio version will also be released on BBC Sounds.