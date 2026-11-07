Today's top TV picks

40 TV Theme Tunes at the BBC

MUSIC

8.15PM

BBC2

★★★★

Saturday's music night on BBC2 is often a mixed bag, but it's usually one that's well worth dipping into. This compilation showcases some of the best TV theme tunes that had a life of their own away from the credit sequences. Many of them were existing songs which found a wider audience after featuring on a TV show, such as Trouble Town (Happy Valley) and This Wheel's on Fire (Absolutely Fabulous), while others were original compositions like Angelo Badalamenti's haunting Twin Peaks music or Mike Post's Hill Street Blues theme.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Charles and William: Saving the World

FACTUAL

8.15PM

5

★★★

This one-off looks at the commitment to conservation and green issues shared by our current and future kings. It celebrates Charles' passion for grassroots projects, such as promoting heritage crops and organic farming, and also explores William's large-scale activism and establishment of the Earthshot Prize, due to be announced this month.

Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance TRIBUTE 9PMBBC1 Ahead of the sombre proceedings at The Cenotaph tomorrow morning, this annual concert offers a less formal commemoration of the dedication and sacrifice of the Armed Forces, incorporating personal testimony, storytelling and music. This year’s theme is ‘Service in a Changing World’ and performers include Alfie Boe, James Emmanuel, Mica Paris, Rita Wilson and Tom Odell, plus bands of HM Royal Marines Portsmouth and the Royal Air Force Regiment. (Image credit: CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Griff Across the Alps

TRAVELOGUE

8PM

C4

★★★

Tonight, Griff Rhys Jones visits Switzerland, and is introduced to a local saying, 'What the farmer doesn't know, he doesn't eat' - a handy reminder of the virtues of caution when he meets base jumper Jenna as she is about to launch herself from a 750m-high cliff. Altogether less risky is a trip on the railway 'through mountains, under mountains and, sometimes, straight up mountains' to deliver him to the remarkable Sphinx Observatory. Griff also discovers the geological treasure trove of the Aare Gorge and has a go at hang-gliding. So the farmer does try something unexpected, after all!

The Famous Finish Line

QUIZ

5.45PM

BBC1

This celebrity version of the popular daytime game show sees Rick Edwards, Harley Moon Kemp, Mollie Pearce, Molly Rainford and La Voix race to get the answers and bag £10,000 for charity.