HONEY

DRAMA

9.15PM

BBC1

★★★★★

There's excitement for undercover M16 spy Martha (Ann Skelly) in tonight's third episode when she's given her own mark, a regional agricultural ombudsman. But can she use her skills to extract information from him? Meanwhile, Greta Abstreiter (Sofia Oxenham) is still on the run after murdering her fiancé, neuroscientist Herman Metzl (Lasse Boje Haye Weber), and Martha and Kurt (Nate Mann) are determined to find out more about what Metzl was really up to. But that means turning their attention to Friedrich Baumann (Jannis Niewöhner), the ruthless head of counterintelligence for the Stasi, which leaves them playing a dangerous game.

Chat and cooking with Saturday Kitchen Live host Matt Tebbutt. (Image credit: BBC/Cactus TV/Nick Millward)

Saturday Kitchen Live

COOKERY

10AM

BBC1

★★★★

This morning, host Matt Tebbutt is joined by burger experts the The Beefy Boys, who made their TV debut on Tom Kerridge's excellent series The Hidden World of Hospitality and have since appeared on Saturday Kitchen several times. Saliha Mahmood-Ahmed, the doctor who won MasterChef in 2017, is also in the studio, along with drinks expert Helen McGinn, and today's special guest is Greg Wise, who will be talking about his new book on grief.

Wong & Winchester

DRAMA

U (BOX SET)

★★★



A bitter private investigator with a suspended driving licence is forced to hire a perky university graduate to chauffeur her around in this Canadian crime caper. It follows Marissa Wong (Grace Lynn Kung), an ex-detective who drove her car through a restaurant window while drunk on duty. Stripped of her badge, Marissa is now working as a Pl, but is bored of trailing unfaithful spouses. Enter Sarah Winchester (Sofia Banzhaf), a wide-eyed millennial who takes a job with Marissa - unaware she's gearing up for a crash course in crime-fighting... A police procedural with a real sense of fun.

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel

GAME SHOW

8.15PM

BBC1

★★★★



If you're a fan of Celebrity Gogglebox, you'll know that Happy Mondays bandmates Shaun Ryder and Bez are among the show's longest-serving couch potatoes, not to mention two of the most enjoyable to watch. Tonight they're in the double seat on The Wheel, with Manchester as their chosen special subject - and we even get a burst of their best-known song, Step On, when the wheel goes round! The other celebrity experts in this episode are Josh Widdicombe on snooker, Trevor Nelson on the Caribbean, Alex Scott on R&B, Kerry Godliman on teenagers, Italian Bach on planets and Angela Scanlon with this week's random subject... eggs!

This Is Christmas

ROMCOM

7PM

SKY MIX

★★★★



Kaya Scodelario and Miss Austen's Alfred Enoch star in this engaging festive romcom about commuter Adam (Enoch), who takes the same train each day and decides that he and the other regular passengers should get to know one another, culminating in a Christmas party a few weeks later. A star-studded cast also includes Timothy Spall, Joanna Scanlan, Ben Miller, Alexandra Roach and Jeremy Irvine.