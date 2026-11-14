Today's top TV picks

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel

GAME SHOW

8PM

BBC1

★★★★

Michael McIntyre returns with the game show that has a theme tune so catchy even the celebrity players sing along! For tonight’s opening edition of this seventh series, the celebrity experts dotted around the titular spinning platform, poised to help three members of the public win big, are Diversity stars Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely (in a double chair), West End favourite Michael Ball, cricketer Isa Guha, comedian Harriet Kemsley, Gladiators’ Matt Morsia, comedian Katherine Ryan and broadcaster Kate Garraway, who helped one player win a whopping £82,000 back in series four. Can she do the double? The perfect mix of fun, games and celebrity chatter.

Wallis Simpson: Marriage & Exile

FACTUAL

8PM

5

★★★

Wallis Simpson has often been portrayed as the hated American socialite who sparked a constitutional crisis when King Edward VIII gave up the throne to marry her. But this intriguing two-part documentary (the second part, The Final Days, follows at 9pm) tells a very different story. Featuring those who knew Wallis, it reveals how she ended up living alone and in squalor following Edward’s death, after her lawyer, Suzanne Blum, exploited her and left her penniless. This documentary acts an intriguing taster, as the story is also set to be told in an upcoming 2027 biopic, My Duchess, starring Joan Collins as Wallis and Isabella Rossellini as Blum.

Griff Across the Alps

TRAVELOGUE

8PM

C4

★★★★

Griff Rhys Jones faces wolves, bears and a mummy as he heads to the Dolomites. After climbing the Gran Cir mountain on a via ferrata, involving steel cables and a safety harness, Griff takes a tiny ‘coffin lift’ to the peak of Sassolungo. He learns how bears and wolves are returning to the region, and sees the preserved mummy from the Copper Age.

Nations League

FOOTBALL

FROM 4:45PM

BBC2

★★★★



Wales skipper Ben Davies will have his work cut out against Norway (k-o 5pm), with the Tottenham centre-back going up against Erling Haaland as Wales look to rescue a campaign that has seen them lose three of their four games so far. Meanwhile, Northern Ireland, who currently top their League B table, can potentially seal promotion with a win over Ukraine (k-o 7.45pm). Tuesday’s final group games see Wales host Portugal (k-o 7.45pm, BBC2 & BBC1 Wales, not NI) and Northern Ireland go to Hungary (k-o 7.45pm, BBC3 & BBC1 NI).

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(Image credit: UKTV/Alex Telfer)

The Red King

DRAMA

10PM

U&DRAMA



Anjli Mohindra plays a copper sent to a Welsh Island in this thriller with spooky undertones from Being Human creator Toby Whithouse, first shown on U&Alibi in 2024.