Today's top TV picks

BLUE PLANET III

NATURE

8PM

BBC1

★★★★★

The open ocean covers more than half of Earth's surface and now we're heading under the waves to explore this vast wilderness. Sir David Attenborough narrates as we see Californian sea lions join a spectacular feeding frenzy, with tuna, mahi mahi and seabirds all vying to pick off the fleeing fish. There's a pod of killer whales hunting down an adult male blue whale and rough-toothed dolphins blowing bubbles to separate fish from the turtle they are hiding behind. Sadly, we also see green sea turtle hatchlings struggling to make their way to the sea due to the vast mountains of sargassum seaweed that's been washed on to Mexico's beaches.

(Image credit: BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack)

This City Is Ours

DRAMA

9PM

BBC1

★★★★★

Hold on to your hats because the tension cranks up yet another level when the Phelans continue to hunt for Banksey's haul of drugs. Do they swallow their pride and pay devious Ozzie (Shaun Evans) for what he can give them? Or should they overcome their hatred of Michael (James Nelson-Joyce), who also has an offer to make? Meanwhile, as Banksey (Mike Noble) remains in hiding, Michael's partner Diana (Hannah Onslow) receives an unwanted phone call. But at the engagement party for Jamie (Jack McMullen) and Melissa (Darci Shaw), a shocking event means that lives will never be the same again...

(Image credit: Marmalade Sky/Perpetual Entertainment/Channel 4)

Stacey Dooley's Australia

TRAVELOGUE

9PM

C4 (BOX SET, CHANNEL 4 STREAMING)

★★★★

Presenter Stacey Dooley has built her reputation on seeking out the unconventional, so for this six-part series, she's meeting the Australian communities tourists rarely glimpse. First, she's on Kangaroo Island, off the coast of South Australia, where she enjoys the beautiful scenery and friendly wildlife, but is saddened to learn of the loss caused by recent bushfires. Yet, the island's residents explain how the devastation has brought them closer together. Stacey also plays an identity-defining game of country footie.

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

TRAVELOGUE

9PM

BBC2

★★★★

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse have a windy but idyllic-looking trip to Shetland in this episode, beginning by fishing for trout in the Loch of Tingwall. Subjects under discussion include using a windbreak at the seaside in the 1970s and the demise of the posh tea set, and while Paul later fishes in the sea in some impossibly turquoise waters, Bob prepares a meal. Before Gone Fishing began eight years ago, if you'd told us that a man in his 60s opening a tin of Spam on a beach to the strains of Stranger on the Shore would be highly entertaining TV, we'd be pretty sceptical. But nine series on, that's exactly what we've come to love about this show - long may it continue.

The Reluctant Vampire

COMEDY

6.40PM

BBC1

★★★★

The finale is comically tense with the arrival of the initiation ceremony, where Val (Lenny Rush) must enter vampirehood by feasting on the throat of a human. His mum Valeeta (Sian Clifford) hopes to employ a fixer to stop Val being exposed as a human, but the ceremony takes a blood-curdling turn that means Val could lose everyone he loves.