Wicked

MUSICAL FANTASY

6.05PM

ITV1

★★★★★

Two years ago today, the screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical was released in UK cinemas, breaking numerous box-office records, and now it finally gets a free-to-air screening. The success of the original Tony and Grammy-winning production, with numbers including Popular and showstopper Defying Gravity, meant it was always going to be a mega-hit, but it's the film's casting of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as witches-in-training Elphaba and Galinda that tips it over into 'classic' territory. Emerald City, a modern reimagining of the Oz books by L Frank Baum, starring Andor's Adria Arjona and Joely Richardson, is also available on ITVX from today

King of spooky stories Danny Robins unleashes his new series... (Image credit: BBC)

Uncanny

FACTUAL

10PM

BBC2

★★★

The sixth series of Danny Robins' Uncanny podcast is now airing on BBC Radio 4, BBC Sounds & iPlayer, but is also available to watch on BBC2 tonight. In the first episode of three, Cliffsend Haunting, Lindsey and her family experience terrifying events in their new-build house on the Isle of Thanet in Kent, including door handles moving on their own and the appearance of a hunched, shadowy figure.

Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer talk fishing and friendship. (Image credit: BBC/Owl Power/Shorai Shoniwa-Forchin-Nangle)

Gone Fishing

TRAVELOGUE

9PM

BBC2

★★★★



Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse are fishing on two stunning lakes in County Tyrone. They're looking for a 'monster pike', which Bob reckons is the most prehistoric-looking thing in the country - apart from Paul! They share fond reminiscences of the late Chris Rea, friend of the show, before Bob has a unique idea to lure the fish in. The next day, they set out in a rowing boat, on which Bob has his weekly tumble. How does a show manage to be so calm and riotous at the same time?

Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh

CHAT SHOW

9.30AM

ITV1

★★★★



There's no episode of Fletchers' Family Farm today as there's a lunchtime Championship match between Burnley and Blackburn Rovers, but the good news for fans of the wholesome show is that not only are we due a special episode over Christmas but Liz and Kelvin Fletcher are Alan's guests this morning and will no doubt be updating him on life at their farm. Adrian Scarborough, who we loved as the irritable judge in Sky Atlantic's legal drama War, will also be on the show with his co-star from The Chelsea Detective, Vanessa Emme.

Blue Planet III

NATURE

8PM

BBC1

★★★★★



Our polar seas drive a network of ocean currents across the globe and are responsible for shaping life across the planet. This episode shows that despite how remote the Arctic and Antarctic may seem, as the ice caps melt, there are far-reaching consequences around the world. Sir David Attenborough narrates as we see how, in the Gulf of Maine, puffins are struggling to feed their chicks and how common seals, normally found in the UK and northern Europe, are now venturing into the colder waters around Svalbard, where a polar bear is trying to work out how to hunt them!