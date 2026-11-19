Shetland

DRAMA

9PM

BBC1

★★★★★

The Raymond Linden investigation grows knottier when Calder (Ashley Jensen) discovers that his estranged wife Emily (Christine Bottomley) has been withholding a key piece of information, prompting her to take a closer look at another suspect. However, the Linden case is put on the back burner when Billy (Lewis Howden) learns that Tosh (Alison O’Donnell) didn’t show up to meet Donnie (Angus Miller) and their daughter at the airport as planned - and knowing that something must be very wrong to keep Tosh from her family, the team launch a search for their missing colleague. We’re not giving anything away, only to say this is a hugely emotional episode, so have a box of tissues close to hand…

The Madame Blanc Mysteries

DRAMA

9PM

5

★★★★

Dom (Steve Edge) gets a visit from childhood friend Freddy Winner this week – and with a hint of art imitating life, he’s played by Steve’s real-life best pal, Jason Manford. Freddy’s now a successful singer, but his gig at the local theatre goes horribly awry when his assistant is murdered backstage and Freddy’s convinced that he was the killer’s real target. Meanwhile, there’s a welcome chance to dive deeper into the backstory of glamorous Gloria (Sue Vincent), who’s on the verge of making a romantic connection with a customer at her garage when her ex-husband turns up out of the blue, seemingly to make amends.

(Image credit: BBC/Pacesetter Productions/Matt Kennedy)

Cunk on Cinema

COMEDY

10PM

BBC2

(TIMES VARY)

★★★★

Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) continues her look back at the history of film, this week beginning with the work that ‘lots of people in glasses call the best film ever made’ – Citizen Ken. As usual, no amount of gentle protests by those she interviews can persuade her it’s ‘Kane’, and she blithely goes on to list Hollywood giants such as Marlo Brandon, Jane Fondle and Marvin Scorsese. Director Michael Bay muses that Cunk asks ‘odd questions’, but most people, including Mark Kermode and Benedict Cumberbatch, play along magnificently.

The Yorkshire Vet: At Home with the Greens

FACTUAL

8PM

5

★★★



The Yorkshire Vet spin-off featuring farmers Jean and Steve Green returns for another run tonight. At the ages of 73 and 96 respectively, the pair are the oldest farming couple in Britain, so it’s only natural that they’ll occasionally have health concerns. Jean is in hospital for gallbladder surgery, and it’ll be no surprise to regular viewers that the person stepping in to help out Steve is vet Peter Wright. As usual, he goes the extra mile to bring some joy to his old friends.

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Coronation Street

SOAP

8:30PM

ITV1

★★★★



One of soap’s superpowers is history, which can give plots an extra richness. The storyline involving Tyrone (Alan Halsall) and dad Ross is intriguing, but for long-time viewers it’s reminiscent of a previous one when Ty was abused by partner Kirsty. Tonight, Tyrone again acts out of character when he tries to impress misogynist Ross, this time railing at Hope for having a boy in her bedroom. Can he take a step back and see Ross for what he is?