The Madame Blanc Mysteries

DRAMA

9PM

5

★★★★

We're always delighted to see glamorous gangster John Marsden (Stephen Bailey) pop up in this show, and tonight's episode is no exception. After his bodyguards are shot outside his home – one of them fatally – John vows revenge while Jean (Sally Lindsay) and Caron (Alex Gaumond) hunt for the killer. But was this a case of straightforward mobster retribution or something more personal? Meanwhile, the usually morally upright Dom (Steve Edge) lies to the police after Marco (Josh Bolt, doing a marvellous job playing an absolutely vile character) reports him for assault, and he is forced to play nice in a bid to get his daughter's malevolent ex to retract the accusation.

Killer motive: Has Sandy discovered GP Raymond Linden's murderer? (Image credit: BBC/Silverprint Films/Jamie Simpson)

Shetland

DRAMA

9PM

BBC1

★★★★

New suspect alert! Sandy (Steven Robertson) has been going through old patient records to look for anyone who may have had a grudge against murdered GP Raymond Linden, and it turns out that Paddy Rose (John McLarnon) had fallen out with the not-so-good doctor, alleging Linden was responsible for his late father's death. Meanwhile, we're not ruling out Linden's widow Emily (Christine Bottomley), who tonight reveals herself to be a much darker character than the nice middle-class doctor's wife we took her for. And Calder (Ashley Jensen) finally discovers what her brother Alan (Steven Miller) has been hiding from her...

A giant sinkhole in Bangkock in 2025. (Image credit: BBC/Windfall Films/Ampan Vimonvattana)

Why Sinkholes Collapse

FACTUAL

9PM

BBC2

★★★



There's some frightening footage of vast sinkholes opening up across countries including Japan, Thailand, Turkey and the UK in this documentary, including a terrifying 30m-wide, 50m-deep one that swallowed cars and power lines in Thailand's capital Bangkok in September 2025. We also get to peer into two in Godstone, Surrey, both caused by abandoned 19th-century sand-mine tunnels, and hear how Ripon, North Yorkshire, has been dubbed the sinkhole capital of Britain thanks to the regular collapse of natural underground caves.

Close friends Emma Fogarty and Colin Farrell in documentary The Slightest Touch. (Image credit: HBO Max)

The Slightest Touch

DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

★★★★



In 2010, Emma Fogarty, who has the rare condition epidermolysis bullosa (EB), which causes her skin to blister and tear at the slightest contact, met movie star Colin Farrell when he presented her with an award. That was the start of a beautiful friendship, and this film follows the pair as they prepare to take on the 2024 Dublin Marathon together to raise money for EB, with Colin running the entire course and pushing Emma in her wheelchair for the final 4km. The programme showcases the incredible support their relationship provides.

Cabaret

MUSICAL

11PM

BBC2 (NOT NI)

★★★★★



Proof of this musical's enduring appeal is seen in London's West End, as the current production marks its fifth anniversary. Liza Minnelli plays singer Sally Bowles in 1930s Berlin nightclub the Kit Kat Klub in this eight-time Oscar-winner. Its dark theme of Nazism replacing the Weimar Republic's freedom plays out against innovative choreography by director Bob Fosse.