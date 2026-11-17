The Great British Bake Off

COOKERY

8PM

C4

★★★★★

There’s nothing flaky about the skill sets of tonight’s semi-finalists – or at least, let’s hope not, as this penultimate episode tests patisserie prowess. Judges Paul Hollywood and Nigella Lawson ask them to tackle delicate babas in the Signature challenge, followed by a tricky Technical and an elaborate Showstopper display of petits gâteaux. Suffice it to say, nobody wants to crumble with next week’s grand final in sight, leaving hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding with their work cut out for them to keep everyone’s nerves in check. Tonight’s episode of Second Helpings (10.20pm) includes guests Josie Gibson and former Bake Off winner Rahul Mandal.

(Image credit: BBC/Optomen Television)

Stacey & Joe

REALITY

8PM

BBC1 (NI & WALES, BBC2)

★★★★

‘We are not a family, we’re seven crazy people,’ yells 18-year-old Zach during a fraught car trip. The Solomon-Swash clan are going camping – on the day it decides to rain during the driest April on record. But Stacey is not going to let that stop her plans, and her determination to lock away devices and bond over campfire marshmallows wins out. There’s more chaos at Joe’s fishing lake when he and friends-turned-business partners Greg and Nick get distracted from planting by seeing who can wade out the farthest. Amid the jollity, there is also seriousness as Stacey and sister Jemma reflect on the impact of negative press.

The Last Spy

FACTUAL

10PM

BBC4

★★★★

…Storyville. The history of post-war espionage is told through the career of one straight-talking man – Peter Sichel, who’s interviewed here, aged 100. After fleeing Nazi Germany and settling in New York, he volunteered for the army, and his knowledge of German meant he was assigned to the Office of Strategic Services, the first US intelligence agency, to recruit PoW spies. He later became CIA head in Berlin and Hong Kong, while his criticisms of his country’s involvement in regime changes led to the FBI investigating him. Rare archival material and insights from journalists, including Carl Bernstein, add context to his remarkable life story.

Surviving the London Nail Bombings

FACTUAL

PRIME VIDEO

★★★★★



In April 1999, London fell victim to the worst act of far-right terrorism in British history when neo-Nazi David Copeland detonated three nail bombs across the capital, targeting minority communities. This documentary takes a closer look at the attacks, which started on Saturday 17 April, with a nail bomb in Brixton, aimed at its Black community. Seven days later, he set off another bomb in Brick Lane, where many Bangladeshi, Jewish and Indian migrants had settled. Then, on Friday 30 April, he bombed the LGBTQ+ pub Admiral Duncan in Soho. Copeland received six life sentences for the atrocities, but, thankfully, his actions only served to bring the communities closer.

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Eileen

FILM

9PM

FILM4



In this taut mystery thriller based on the novel by Ottessa Moshfegh, Thomasin McKenzie’s timid secretary Eileen, who works at a juvenile detention centre, kicks back against 1960s oppression after meeting Anne Hathaway’s alluring psychologist, with disturbing results.