Today's top TV picks

Celebrity Race Across the World

REALITY

8PM

BBC1

★★★★

It’s the third leg of this series’ epic race from north-west Borneo to Melbourne in Australia, and the teams are headed to Rammang-Rammang on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. Their journey will coincide with Mudik, the Eid al-Fitr homecoming tradition during Ramadan, which sees thousands of people travelling at the same time and, more crucially, there’s only one ferry crossing to Sulawesi in the next three days. The teams should, in theory, be on an equal footing once the boat docks – but only if they manage to get on board… At 71, Jeff Stelling is the oldest competitor by far and finds this leg particularly challenging. As he himself says, has he bitten off more than he can chew?

(Image credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime)

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

DRAMA

PRIME VIDEO (FIRST FOUR EPISODES)

★★★★

Sauron tightens his grip on Middle-Earth as this fantasy set thousands of years before Peter Jackson’s acclaimed film trilogy returns for a third series, which kicks off with four episodes tonight. We rejoin the story after the fall of Eregion, at the height of the war between the Elves and the Dark Lord, in a world filled with canonical side strands for Tolkien fans to dissect. Yet the driving force of this year’s tale is Sauron’s quest to craft the One Ring – which will one day come to Frodo Baggins – and the creation of his fearsome servants, the Nazgûl.

Emmerdale

SOAP

8PM

ITV1

★★★★

Eden Taylor-Draper earned her acting stripes in 2024 when her character Belle Dingle (then King) was abused by husband Tom. Tonight, she faces a meeting with her ex, who’s in hospital after being attacked by her imprisoned nephew Samson. Vicar Charles claims Tom is a reformed character, but reformed characters don’t make for good storylines, do they? Proceed with caution, Belle.

(Image credit: Eagle Eye Drama)

Winter

DRAMA

9PM

ITV1

★★★

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Winter (Richard Armitage) and DI Bell (Annabel Scholey) have a disturbing case this week involving the death of a young woman who appears to have been held against her will. A difficult day is made worse for Bell as she has a mighty hangover and the future of her marriage is far from certain. Winter, meanwhile, continues his cosy chats with his dead fiancée, but is no nearer to solving her murder – until he and Bell spot a common denominator in the other cases linked to it…

The Body

DRAMA

NETFLIX



When a dance-team initiation goes awry, a group of Catholic schoolgirls make a pact of silence in this new horror series from Netflix. The Lions lure newcomer Grace (Sofia Wylie) into a Halloween party prank that mimics an occult ritual – jokingly sacrificing her innocence to the ‘Prince of Darkness’ in exchange for a win at dance regionals. When Grace vanishes, the girls’ guilt triggers a series of premonitions that ignite mass hysteria… This has been described as paying homage to films such as Carrie and Heavenly Creatures, so there’s plenty here for fans of horror and traditional teen fare to sink their teeth into.