Shakespeare & Hathaway

DRAMA

8PM

U&ALIBI

★★★

...Private Investigators. It's another EastEnders reunion as Tracy-Ann Oberman and Nitin Ganatra are back as Lu's (Jo Joyner) sister Lia and her fiancé Kav, and the pair are about to celebrate their big day. When the groom goes missing before the wedding without his insulin, it's decided 'someone must have taken him' and an urgent race begins to find him and his kidnapper. But this could be the last case for the detective duo. Lu's beau Cassius has been offered a job abroad – will lovestruck Lu go with him, or can Frank convince her he's not the one?

Jamie Bamber and Laura Doddington in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

EastEnders

SOAP

7.30PM

BBC1

★★★★

The smiling assassin is at it again – and we don't mean Janine Butcher. Needing another £25,000 to buy No 31, nasty Ned (Jamie Bamber) pays secret lovers Lauren and Mark a visit and tells them he needs cold, hard cash to continue to keep quiet. Get real, Ned – one of them works at a car lot that has zero customers and the other... well, what does Mark actually do? Though we're not ones to condone violence, this fella needs sortin' art, and Mark and Lozzer will soon have an ally in Nicola (Laura Doddington), who's had a gutful of her brother-in-law and is ready to fight dirty.

Sam Ryder and Kaz Coles race through Queensland... (Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert)

Celebrity Race Across the World

REALITY

8PM

BBC1

★★★★



It's the penultimate leg ahead of the final destination, Melbourne, with this week's checkpoint in Toowoomba in Queensland. As usual, the contestants have travel options, but they're limited for those who are running out of funds, and more than one team face the very real possibility of being unable to finish the race. The scenery and wildlife continues to be breathtaking, with Sam Ryder and Kaz Coles spotting wild wallabies and eastern grey kangaroos foraging on the beach at sunrise at Cape Hillsborough National Park. Everyone is focused on the finish line now, but who will be in pole position for next week's final leg?

The Buffalo Miracle

FACTUAL

HBO MAX

★★★★★



In December 2022, Buffalo, New York, was hit by a blizzard that killed 47 people. This documentary recounts how more than 50 people survived by taking sanctuary together in a McDonald's. It tells how workers Kristin and Jeff posted a message on Facebook urging anyone in trouble to make their way to the restaurant, and how those who did waited out the storm together until it cleared on Christmas morning.

Our Mutual Friend

DRAMA

FROM 10.15PM

BBC4

★★★★★



During the 1990s, you couldn't move for a fabulous period drama, yet reruns of this six-part adaptation of Dickens' final novel have been few and far between. So what a treat it's back on the BBC. After the heir to a fortune is drowned on the River Thames, his father's servants take in his betrothed as a ward while the daughter of a waterman witness is pursued by two very different suitors – but who deserves the wealth? The impeccable ensemble cast includes Anna Friel, Keeley Hawes and Paul McGann, and writer Sandy Welch (who also adapted North and South) explains how she brought the multiple storylines together (10pm).