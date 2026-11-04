Today's top TV picks

Rob & Romesh vs Bowling USA

ENTERTAINMENT

9PM

SKY ONE

★★★★★

In America, tenpin bowling is a big deal, with 70 million people playing each year and elite competitions held all over the country. Now, Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan are heading stateside to try their hand at the sport, with a little help from US bowling champion Kyle Troup, aka 'The Pro with the Fro'. Rob and Romesh get some coaching from Kyle before getting professionally kitted out and learning showmanship skills. But then, it's time to take part in a high-stakes competition in Atlanta, where trash-talking hits new levels and a $10,000 prize pot is up for grabs.

(Image credit: BBC/TM & ©2024 Bloomberg L.P. All rights reserved)

The Future with Hannah Fry

FACTUAL

7.30PM

BBC2

★★★★

We may enjoy talking to our pets, but as Professor Hannah Fry drily observes, it's mostly one-sided. What if AI could help humans decipher the language of the animal world? As she meets researchers who have already decoded some of the sounds shared between elephants, seals and whales, the question arises: does 'entering the chat' ourselves risk disrupting millions of years of evolution?

(Image credit: Diyah Pera/Netflix ©2026)

A Dog's Perfect Christmas

FAMILY FILM

STREAMING NOW

NETFLIX

★★★★

Fans of the canine-narrated movies A Dog's Purpose, A Dog's Journey and A Dog's Way Home will adore this feel-good festive addition. When the Goss family are beset by a double tragedy, wise basset hound Winstead (voiced by Thomas Haden Church) hopes to spread seasonal comfort and joy with the help of his new housemate, lively corgi Ruby, but the pair of pooches get themselves into all kinds of scrapes in their efforts to rebuild their clan's fractured relationship before Christmas Eve. Dennis Quaid returns to the franchise as a different character, grieving grandad Sander, alongside Mary Steenburgen as potential love interest Claire and Milo Ventimiglia as his workaholic son Hunter.

Celebrity Race Across the World

REALITY

8PM

BBC1

★★★★

As the teams begin their second leg on Borneo, heading to the next checkpoint at Balikpapan, Ella Eyre and her friend Nana make spotting some orangutans their priority, trading a shift at a floating cafe for a boat trip to a sanctuary. Sam Ryder remains a beacon of positivity and is still holding out for free accommodation where he can get it, and Princess and Junior Andre have a moral dilemma. Jeff Stelling and his son Matt, meanwhile, work on an aquatic farm, with Jeff hosing out the sheds housing the swamp buffalo. What would Kammy say?!

Winter

DRAMA

9PM

ITV1

★★★

The fledgling partnership between DI Lauren Bell (Annabel Scholey) and Ethan Winter (Richard Armitage) has proved successful, but in this penultimate episode, there's a feeling that they're each teetering on the edge of a breakdown. Their vulnerability has brought them closer, which makes us wonder how Lauren might influence Winter. He does currently give off unfortunate Hannibal Lecter-y vibes in the morgue when he says things like, 'Oh, Jasmine, you weren't happy, were you?' to a corpse. Meanwhile, are they any closer to solving the case of his fiancée Simone? Perhaps you have the same hunch as us on that one...