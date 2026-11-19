3 WAYS TO | improve your health today!
Small changes, great results
Today's healthy checklist
- BE POSITIVE Negative thinking can cause imbalances in the brain linked to rapid cognitive decline and dementia, says University College London research.
- AIM TO EAT EARLY Heartburn? Finish eating at least three hours before bedtime to allow for digestion. This will reduce the risk of symptoms when lying down.
- ENJOY BLACK COFFEE Drinking one to three cups of caffeinated black coffee a day, with little or no sugar, reduces your risk of death from heart disease by 14%.
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Rose Goodman joined Future Publishing in 2020 and writes across Goodto.com, Woman & Home, Woman, Chat and Woman’s Own magazines. Prior to pursuing her career as a writer, Rose obtained a degree in psychology and went on to work in adult mental health for five years at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, specialising in eating disorders. She is fully trained in first aid, medical emergency response and motivational interviewing – a directive, patient-style counselling approach to address ambivalence in recovery. Rose has a passion for raising awareness around mental illness and the importance of prioritising our wellbeing.