3 WAYS TO | improve your health today!
Small changes, great results
Today's healthy checklist
- STOP BATHROOM SCROLLING Using your phone on the toilet can put pressure on rectal veins, increasing your risk of piles by 46%, says US research.
- BIN BOTTLED WATER Drinking from plastic bottles that have been sitting in your car can slowly poison you, as the car’s heat can cause the plastic to leach toxic chemicals into the water.
- BE POSITIVE Looking on the bright side can help reduce the likelihood of physical problems or needing help with daily activities after a fall.
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Rose Goodman joined Future Publishing in 2020 and writes across Goodto.com, Woman & Home, Woman, Chat and Woman’s Own magazines. Prior to pursuing her career as a writer, Rose obtained a degree in psychology and went on to work in adult mental health for five years at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, specialising in eating disorders. She is fully trained in first aid, medical emergency response and motivational interviewing – a directive, patient-style counselling approach to address ambivalence in recovery. Rose has a passion for raising awareness around mental illness and the importance of prioritising our wellbeing.