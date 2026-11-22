When Dejua's big sister called her in 2016, she had exciting news. She'd met someone who had the same condition as Dejua – a rare bone condition called osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), or brittle bone disease.

Dejua had never met anyone like her before. And when she got chatting to Antwon, the pair really hit it off.

Soon they were speaking several times a day.

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Getting to know each other, they discovered that, although they have different types of OI – Antwon's is more severe than Dejua's – they'd both been through the same experiences.

They both used wheelchairs, and between them they'd broken more than 600 bones.

By the time the pair met in person a few years later, they'd already fallen for each other.

And as they sat over dinner, Antwon had a question for Dejua.

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We're not together because of our condition, but it's a bonus

'The whole plan was to ask her to be my girlfriend,' recalls Antwon. 'She was emotional, but she said yes.'

They moved in together soon after.

Although there were challenges, they worked together to overcome them. Dejua cooks and breaks up Antwon's food for him – his fingers don't work as well as hers so it makes it easier.

And they look out for each other all the time, too.

The couple's life might not look the same as other people's, but they go on regular dates and live a mostly independent life.

'We're not together because of our condition, but us having the same thing is a bonus because we can really understand each other,' Dejua says.

'We have both fractured ribs just by sneezing before. So if either of us has some type of coughing or sneezing fit, we pause and look at each other and go, are you OK?'

Dejua was already well known online thanks to her TikTok account, which she started back in 2020.

But when she got together with Antwon, he began to star on her page too. And that's when things really took off.

'When I got with Antwon and started posting with him, people liked it,' she says.

Reactions were mixed. 'People call us Mr and Mrs Potato Head,' Dejua reveals.

'They talk about my fingers and say I have a voice filter,' Antwon adds. 'But I just make a joke of it and let people know you're not hurting me.'

Then, early in their relationship, there came a big surprise when Dejua found out she was pregnant.

Dejua and Antwon when she was pregnant (Image credit: Future Studios)

'We weren't trying to get pregnant,' Dejua says. 'I was nervous of telling my family. Telling your dad you're pregnant is a bit crazy. I was scared of disappointing him.'

And, at first, Dejua's dad was upset.

'I was kind of scared and nervous,' he recalls. 'But now I have no worries.'

Because of her OI, Dejua had a medical team on hand throughout her pregnancy.

'At every appointment I had, they told us about the risks,' Dejua says. 'The baby could be affected, she could be stillborn. I could have fractured my hips, back, side...'

But one thing they did know for certain was that their baby would be born with OI.

It wasn't until 29 weeks into the pregnancy that doctors became concerned.

Dejua's blood pressure skyrocketed, and they had to do an emergency C-section.

Afterwards, Dejua had breathing difficulties, while their baby girl, Atarah, was fragile at only 29 weeks.

Atarah as a newborn (Image credit: Future Studios)

'I woke up in the ICU with a tube down my throat,' recalls Dejua.

Antwon was quick to reassure her, though.

'I was like, "Dejua, I'm here, Atarah is fine," because I knew that's what her main concern was,' he recalls.

Atarah spent the next 11 months in hospital. Finally, five days before her first birthday, she was allowed home.

'Coming home just made it way more comfortable and easier because we have all the things we need here,' Dejua says. 'We get to finally be parents.'

When Dejua posted their happy news online, while some people were supportive, there was a strong backlash too.

There were messages from followers saying things like, Who has allowed it? and Oh my god, where is CPS? Look at him, he can't even take care of himself.

'People went crazy,' Antwon recalls.

'My dream is for Atarah to know she can be anyone she wants to be'

The pair refused to let the haters get to them.

'What people fail to realise is that we're not suffering,' says Dejua. 'We're just fine.'

'We don't need that much help because bathing, changing, feeding, dressing, all of that, we're pretty much independent,' Antwon adds.

Now, they're looking forward to the future.

'I'm really excited because I want to start doing family things,' says Dejua. 'Seeing her grow and progress, it's amazing. Because you know you're doing a good job.'

And to the haters, they have one thing to say.

'Don't judge a book by its cover,' says Antwon.

'Just because we might look like we can't do this, doesn't mean we can't. We are her parents, and she is thriving,' Dejua adds. 'My dream is for her to know she can do anything she wants to do, and she can be anyone she wants to be.'

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